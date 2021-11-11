LINCOLN — With standardized test scores down statewide, Lincoln school leaders said they were not surprised by the news that Lincoln students did not improve overall on last year’s Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS) exam.
Still, Lincoln students out-performed the statewide average, and there are plans in the works to address learning gaps.
After shifting to online learning and adjusting to other disruptions caused by the pandemic, Lincoln students in grades 3-8 sat for the RICAS exam, while 10th- and 11th- graders took the PSAT and SAT exam.
Students are tested in English language arts/literacy and mathematics. Scores are broken down as not meeting expectations, partially meeting expectations, meeting expectations, and exceeding expectations.
Here’s how Lincoln students stacked up against the state for the 2020-2021 school year, with each percentage representing the number of students tested that met or exceeded expectations:
RICAS English
Statewide: 33.2 percent met or exceeded expectations.
Lincoln: 46.5 percent.
RICAS math
Statewide: 20.1 percent.
Lincoln: 37.3 percent.
SAT English
Statewide: 48.3 percent.
Lincoln: 60.4 percent.
SAT math
Statewide: 26.4 percent.
Lincoln: 44.9 percent.
PSAT English
Statewide: 59.6 percent.
Lincoln: 72 percent.
PSAT math
Statewide: 31.5 percent.
Lincoln: 49.2 percent.
Assistant Superintendent Kevin McNamara said the pandemic impacted performance in Lincoln and statewide, but pointed to some silver linings in the data.
Math scores improved at the high school, where he said they’ve seen steady improvement on the PSAT and SAT. Lincoln Middle School showed improvement on the RICAS English Language Arts exam, and though scores decreased slightly in math, “by virtue of where they scored, LMS is in the top 5 for the math assessment statewide,” he said.
While there’s “obviously some work to do” to bring up scores, McNamara said there are good things happening in the district to move the ball forward.
This year’s scores will be the district’s new baseline for improvement, he said.
“The teachers are doing tremendous work,” he said, noting that the district is in the process of implementing a new, high-quality curriculum in ELA and that students are “already writing much more complex sentences than their teachers have seen them write.”
The district might experience a slight dip in scores right after the transition to new learning materials, he said, but he ultimately believes the district will see improvement in scores over time.
Twenty-percent of the next round of federal COVID-19 relief funds must be set aside for programs that address learning loss.
Superintendent Larry Filippelli updated the School Committee regarding the district’s plans for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds during Monday’s meeting.
The guidelines for the money came in only an hour before the start of the meeting, he said, so he’ll have a full report ready for the next meeting.
School Committee Chairman Joseph Goho said he’d like to prioritize replacing windows at Central Elementary, purchasing new furniture for each of the elementary schools, and possibly remodeling aging student bathrooms.
Lincoln is set to receive about $4.3 million.
