NORTH PROVIDENCE — Face masks will no longer need to be worn by students and staff in North Providence schools.
The change follows Gov. Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health’s plan to lift the statewide school mask mandate on Friday, March 4, allowing decisions about masking to be made by local school districts.
The North Providence School Committee voted last Wednesday, Feb. 16, to amend its face covering policy to reflect the change. The revised policy “recommends” that students and staff wear face coverings for indoor activities in school buildings, but masks are no longer required in schools.
Supt. Joseph Goho explained that it’s still a federal requirement for students to wear masks on school buses. That includes before- and after-school transportation, and transportation for field trips and athletic events.
Goho said North Providence has invested federal funding into health and safety improvements in all of its school buildings to limit the spread of COVID-19. Those include: replacing and installing new HVAC, ventilation and air exchange systems; installing UV lighting in ductwork to sanitize air; upgrading mechanical and heating systems, and purchasing medical-grade HEPA filters/air purifiers for all schools.
Goho said the buildings were tested and assessed by a team from the Rhode Island Department of Education, RIDOH and the National Guard, as well as by an independent engineer, who certified that, “all North Providence schools met the standard for appropriate air circulation and ventilation.”
“As a result, all of our schools provide a safe and healthy learning environment for students and staff,” he said in an email to parents. “Fortunately, over the last several weeks, COVID-19 cases have decreased dramatically in the schools and across the state, prompting the governor and RIDOH to lift the mask mandate and to allow the decision about face coverings to be made by individuals and families.”
“We recognize that there are differing views on this issue. We also know and expect that there will be many individuals who will choose to continue to wear masks while in school, and we respect their decision to do so, knowing that there are personal and medical circumstances that will impact this issue,” Goho said.
Addressing the School Committee during public comment last week, parent Kerri LaPierre said she addressed the school board last August about the mask policy, urging them to make face coverings optional.
“Given the parameters that you’ve been given the past two years, I think that North Providence has done a phenomenal job at keeping our kids’ education as normal as possible,” she said. She said she supports optional masking, adding that she’s afraid the district will go down the same route it did last August.
“In August, I believe North Providence was leaning toward masks optional, and the powers that be changed things,” she said. “Our children have carried the burden of adult fear for two years too long. I’m asking that we go mask optional, and that if anything were to happen like in August, that our School Committee steps forward.”
