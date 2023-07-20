NORTH SMITHFIELD – North Smithfield school officials have officially posted the job of new part-time athletic director for applications.
Matthew Tek served as the part-time athletics director for the district for 17 years, while also working as a full-time health and physical education teacher at North Smithfield Middle School.
During North Smithfield’s budget process, many residents voiced concerns and supported funding to hire a full-time athletic director. They collected signatures and lobbied for a full-time athletic director, and the Town Council offered a 0.5 percent increase to the school board’s budget.
Tek had also said the position should be a full-time one.
Issues at stake here, say advocates, are continued maintenance of the fields, the state of uniforms, and the continued upkeep of the website.
“The School Committee stubbornly maintains that they still do not see the importance of posting the position as a full-time athletic director. They aren’t even willing to try posting it as a full time with the amount they can afford to budget,” said one parent, who asked to remain anonymous.
The resident, whose comments reflected many similar ones during budget discussions, said it’s disconcerting how school grounds are in a state of disrepair inside and out, posing potential risks to the safety and well-being of students and staff. Outsourcing management of the field at the high school raises concerns about potential ulterior motives or personal connections in the contract with Wide World of Indoor Sports, added the parent. Those tasks, as well as management of the concession stand and getting new uniforms, should fall to a full-time athletic director.
School Committee Chairperson James Lombardi responded to the accusations, saying much of what was said represents an unfair depiction of what the School Committee has done for students.
“The School Committee has been an advocate for education, school sports, school buildings, and school grounds. We have rehabilitated the schools, put in a new turf field, new science labs, replaced the locker rooms, and put a new wing on the elementary school,” he said. They have also budgeted for a new baseball field, throwing field, bleachers, gym floor, and other projects, he added.
“It is exceedingly difficult to find vendors to bid reasonably and then perform the work. Improvements take time and funding,” he said.
Regarding uniforms, he said the schools have budgeted additional money over the next two years to address the issue.
“This is not a one-dimensional issue; more importantly, we need to educate our children, which has become much tougher and more expensive after the pandemic,” he said, also referencing that school offiicals will put the importance of hiring a math interventionist before the hiring of a full-time athletic director.
Lombardi said the school district is small, going from a stipend position of $14,000 to a part-time athletic director of $51,000, and they will continue to evaluate the position.
As for the management agreement with the outside company, it was on a School Committee agenda that was publicly discussed and awarded, said Lombardi. North Smithfield receives a base of $35,000, along with a percentage of rentals to third parties over that figure, and additional concession stand rentals, along with cleaning and maintenance, he said.
Lombardi said that the signage brings in another $15,000, so if they were to cancel the contract and pay another $55,000 to bring on someone full-time, they would need to raise more than $100,000 without incurring any additional expense to rent out the fields, run the concession stand, and charge for the signage.
“Could we do better? Maybe, could we do worse? Yes. The agreement is for one year with renewals. We will reevaluate it after the year,” he said.
Lombardi said local sports programs are doing well above average, as they have expanded in both participants and ranking across most activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.