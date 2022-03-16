PAWTUCKET – School Committee members were less than pleased with the initial version of exterior plans for a new Baldwin Elementary School presented during a facilities subcommittee meeting last Thursday, March 10.
Member Joanne Bonollo said the exterior look from Boston-based Jonathan Levi Architects, working with Providence-based Torrado Architects, is a “Boston design,” not a Pawtucket one, and she’s very disappointed in what was presented. Others “have walked in with a dream,” she said, or “something we know is going to make a huge impact” on the environment children and teachers are coming to every day.
School is supposed to be a place they want to come to learn, Bonollo said, and they’re not going to want to walk into a prison, hospital or other institution on a daily basis, “because it’s not fun, it’s not appealing.”
“I really wish you guys would step it up,” said Bonollo, noting that it took a half-dozen meetings or so to even get an outside view presented.
“It’s disappointing, and I don’t know why,” she said. “Is it an environment that’s not comfortable for you?”
Member Jay Charbonneau backed Bonollo’s point, saying he and other members appreciated the detail of the interior layout in plans, but the initial presentation on a street level view was “disappointing and we expected more.” It is vitally important that this new building fit into the neighborhood and community, he said.
Charbonneau also asked that the designers stick to what was said during meetings with the community when it comes to exterior spaces. If everyone settled on a play yard with community access in front of the school, and now that area is designed as a soccer field, they should stick with what was initially said and keep it as simply green space for now, said Charbonneau. He said he understands that it was probably presented that way to show the size, but wants planners to keep titles for exterior areas consistent with what’s been told to residents.
Jonathan Levi, of Jonathan Levi Architects, said he’s sorry school officials are disappointed in the results of the initial plans and that they were delayed in coming. He said there was a lot of “puzzling out” the interior to get it right, and he promised to refine this initial exterior plan and meet with school officials as many times as it takes “to have a building that’s a Pawtucket school, not a Boston school.” He said they want to find out what it will take to make it a building the community can embrace. Based on comments from subcommittee members, he said, there seem to be several elements of concern, including:
• The entrance being more prominent;
• Making it clear that the front door is the front door of an elementary school;
• That the roofline should be more playful, with differentiated elements in size and scale;
• And that there be a mix of more materials with a greater sense of color and variety, with less of a monotone look.
Levi said they look forward to sharing another iteration of the plan, one that reflects Pawtucket officials’ taste, “not my taste.”
He said he’s pleased that there was some positive consensus about interior floor plans, because this entire plan is focused on education.
Members got the details on a revised floor plan that maintains 90 parking spaces, has the full support of the Rhode Island Department of Education, has green spaces including a community garden, and is in line with what local teachers are looking for.
Levi said designers heard what people had to say at visioning sessions, emphasizing that these are “very preliminary plans” for a school that will play well with its surrounding neighborhood and provide an environment for 21st century education.
In front of the building will be 2,700 square feet of landscaped area for gardens, said Levi, who said they understand how important the existing butterfly garden is to the school on Whitman Street and how these outdoor areas are used to teach students about botany and similar subjects. The existing garden covers 500 square feet.
Several in attendance at the March 10 meeting, including Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance President Ron Beaupre, expressed concern about creating a bypass lane for traffic at the school. Beaupre, a teacher at Agnes Little Elementary, said a similar second lane at that school doesn’t work as intended, creating chaos both in the morning and afternoon. He said he would be very concerned about having two lanes.
On the topic of plans for development of “learning commons” within the school, Charbonneau said he sees the benefit of such collaborative spaces, but said he’s concerned that due to the ever-changing nature of education, the district could be left with a useable space that goes unused in the future. He was assured that every space in the school is designed to be easily converted to a more conventional classroom if desired.
