NORTH PROVIDENCE – School officials say they’ve taken as many steps as they can to address student safety outside North Providence High, but they can ultimately only control what happens on the property itself.
The state approved the addition of a crosswalk connecting NPHS with the North Providence Public Safety Complex across the street back in 2020, and students today also have the ability to push a button to help them cross the street at the lower entrance on Mineral Spring Avenue, said school officials last week.
Speaking at the May 24 meeting, School Committee member Chuck Pollock said they’d received an email from a concerned citizen asking if the school board shares the opinion of Supt. Joseph Goho that not much more can be done as students, he said, continue to dodge vehicles as if their life depends on it. He said he’d never seen school resource officers directing traffic as Goho suggested they do.
Pollock said he spoke with Goho, as well as Sgt. Christopher Puleo and School Resource Officer Jason Burlingame prior to the meeting, and they assured him that steps have been taken. Chief Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. has also indicated that Mineral Spring Avenue is a state road and the town is limited in the steps it can take.
Goho said school officials have done what they can, including having a series of speed bumps installed in the parking lot that have significantly limited traffic and speeding. Other steps have also been taken, he said, including painting of lines, and resource officers continue to direct traffic in the afternoons.
Goho said school officials can’t control students from going where they shouldn’t be when not on school property. He said it’s probably a good idea every school year to remind students to use the crosswalk with the signal.
