WOONSOCKET – No news is not good news when it comes to the potential million ambitious elementary school renovation project to be funded through a bond, according to School Committee Chairperson Paul Bourget, who said the state has not yet committed to giving the city funding.
Bourget said Woonsocket is still waiting on the Rhode Island Department of Education to come back with numbers for the city’s school renovation project out of the $250 million bond proposed on the November ballot. RIDE previously promised the city $150 million, but after a meeting with Gov. Dan McKee a month ago, that potential funding was reduced to $100 million, he said.
“We’re not even on the back burner. We’re not even on the stove,” Bourget said.
Bourget said the meeting was supposed to be “a slam dunk and a handshake,” but instead, he and other Woonsocket city and school administrators left “completely let down.”
“It didn’t go well. We didn’t leave there with a good feeling at all. It was terrible,” Bourget said.
The Woonsocket City Council voted in February to pass a resolution supporting Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and the Woonsocket Education Department in pursuit of a nearly $150 million bond from the state.
The proposal includes closing the three elementary buildings in the poorest condition, constructing three new schools, and expanding and renovating newer facilities.
Bourget said Woonsocket has a School Building Committee comprised of School Committee members, Baldelli-Hunt, school administrators, council members and members of the community, and it meets regularly. Despite having architects and a project manager, the committee is not making plans for the school at this time.
“What are we doing digging into the detail when we are not sure we have the money. We need to get the money first and figure out what we can spend it on,” he said.
Bourget explained that Woonsocket does not have the credit rating to go out to bond for itself, and has a small portion, 6 percent, of project funds set aside from the ESSER grant budget. In all, Bourget said RIDE would have paid up to 94 percent of the project. He added that Woonsocket has Title 1 and Title 2 concerns, with high levels of poverty, homelessness, special needs and English as a second language students.
“We cannot go out for bonds. The only way we’d get this is through a state-sponsored bond,” he said.
Bourget said it is the typical treatment for Woonsocket from the state. He said Woonsocket has 6,000 students to educate in 11 school buildings, including seven elementary schools, two middle schools and two high schools. Many of the schools were built in the early 1960s, and some in the 1950s.
“They’ve been around a long time. It’s not like we’ve got a lot of money from the state or city to do large renovations. We’ve done patchwork along those years to keep them running,” he said.
The Building Committee visited newer schools throughout Rhode Island and now has an idea of what renovations could look like.
Original plans included reducing the number of elementary schools from seven to five, and additional repairs at the high and middle school levels. He said the 2017 Jacobs Report that scored every school building in Rhode Island found that all Woonsocket schools needed replacement or major repairs.
Bourget said there are roof problems all over the place, schools not ADA compliant, and an administrative building needing to be redone.
“When you say how does Woonsocket stack up, we don’t stack up very well,” he said.
If given $150 million or $100 million, Bourget said every dollar would be spent to improve the schools. The district could build a new school, rehabilitate another and combine schools to be in much better shape than they are now. Students and teachers deal with larger class sizes and poor buildings, he said.
“Right now, the best I can tell you is I don’t know. I don’t know where we are,” Bourget said.
Despite the conditions of the schools, Bourget said Woonsocket students and teachers do the best with what they have and continue to shine.
