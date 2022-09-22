LINCOLN – After months of discussion and collaboration with the school department, the Town Council is still finalizing changes to a proposed “school department revolving fund” for capital improvement projects.
The revolving fund will be used to tackle future school building projects using seed money from past projects.
The initial seed money would come from the sale of the Fairlawn Elementary School, plus housing aid reimbursement received from the Physical Education Center project.
The Fairlawn School sale is inching closer to fruition, but is still in negotiations. The council agreed to push the approval of the fund another month to give those discussions more time, and to make additional amendments to their proposed ordinance.
The initial invested funds and all future state housing aid reimbursement money will be used exclusively for school building improvements.
The ordinance establishing the revolving fund defines capital improvement projects as “repairs or construction on a facility that enhances the facility’s condition, prolongs its useful life or adapts new uses.”
There was some discussion during Monday evening’s Town Council Ordinance Committee meeting about who will control and oversee the fund. Councilor Bruce Ogni said the ordinance was written in a way that balances control between the school department and town so that neither party “carries too much weight.”
School Committee member Mario Carreño said the fund should be limited to those projects that are approved by the state and thus already approved by the town and school department.
More importantly, he said, those projects would be eligible for reimbursement.
Under the ordinance, the fund will be managed “in accordance with procedures established by the Town Administrator, in consultation with the Town Finance Director” – at the review and advice of a new Capital Improvement Revolving Fund Committee.
Every project approved under the fund will need to have an Owner’s Project Manager to oversee construction alongside the committee.
Appropriations will be proposed under the annual budget, approved by taxpayers at the Financial Town Meeting or a special FTM.
Carreño said they’re expecting roughly $1.5 million in reimbursement money on the Physical Education Center over a three-year period. Officials could decide to seek taxpayer approval for multiple projects during one FTM.
