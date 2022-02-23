NORTH PROVIDENCE — North Providence school leaders have come up with a plan for the district’s roughly $6.3 million in federal COVID-19 ESSER-III funds, which will need to be spent by 2024.
After surveying members of the school community to gather input on ways to allocate the money, Supt. Joseph Goho said the district’s top goals are investing in school buildings, alleviating pressure on the annual budget, and improving the overall learning environment for North Providence students and staff.
As part of the federal regulation, 20 percent of the funds will need to be earmarked for learning recovery. For North Providence, that’s about $1.2 million.
New hires will include an additional social worker, an English teacher split between NPHS and the middle school, a resource teacher, a second math interventionist and another multi-language learner teacher.
Three behavioral specialists will be added at the elementary level. Leaders say they would like to bring in a social emotional learning coordinator for a one-year role to help implement SEL curriculum.
Finally, Goho said they’re looking to restore an elementary music position.
“A couple of years ago when we lost funding, we had to cut vacant positions. The last remaining position, I believe, that we are now restoring, is the elementary music teacher position,” he said.
They’re also looking to bring a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. (JROTC) program to the high school as part of ESSER III. Goho said School Committee member Charles Pollock has been a strong advocate for the JROTC program, and that they’ve received “an initial positive response from our students.”
The JROTC program would be added as a Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathway at the high school. Money is being set aside in the ESSER-III application for JROTC, but the program will need to be approved by both the federal government and the military.
In other CTE news, NPHS leaders are beginning a law and public safety CTE pathway, and have set aside $26,000 for the startup costs.
The district is proposing several capital investments, including:
• Replacing student bathrooms at Centredale and Whelan Elementary Schools, which Goho said would make all of the elementary bathrooms look brand-new.
• Touch-less bathroom fixtures at North Providence High School.
• Replacing interior doors at three elementary schools, and all exterior doors at the high school.
“If you walk through our elementary schools, you’ll notice that a lot of them have the original door or original hardware,” Goho said, adding that the new doors will improve ventilation and safety.
• Replacing all of the furniture in the library media centers at Ricci and Birchwood Middle Schools and the district’s older elementary schools (Stephen Olney and McGuire are not included, since they’re brand new facilities). The work at Whelan and NPHS will be boosted by grant funding.
• New cafeteria furniture for both middle schools, which will help with social distancing.
• Further ventilation improvements at the high school. Goho said the building was renovated in 1993, but “that was really the last time that system was able to be really looked at and renovated.” They’ve been working hard to keep the systems up and running, but he said it’s become more of a “patchwork system” that’s difficult to maintain and fix. The plan is to thoroughly renovate the HVAC system of the interior classrooms at NPHS.
• Replacing several rooftop ventilation units.
• ESSER II was used to replace all of the classroom furniture at the three older elementary schools, but ESSER III includes another $4,000 to finish.
“One of the things we’re excited about is that Greystone, Whalen and Centredale are going to have brand new classroom furniture,” Goho said. They’re looking to further modernize the entrance at Centredale, where the doors are mismatched.
• Out of the operating budget and into the ESSER III application went Chromebooks. They’re looking to purchase 1,800 more Chromebooks, so fewer of them would need to be leased. An additional $200,000 is allocated to replacing desktop units, primarily at the middle schools.
• The Ricci technology lab is “a great program that feeds into the high school art program,” Goho said, and they’re looking to upgrade its capacity.
“All of these capital and technology items are not luxuries,” Goho said. “They’re all items that we would have had to address at some point in the very near future in our operating budget. We’re making a very strategic use of the federal funds to relieve the operating budget and keep that as lean and efficient as possible.”
