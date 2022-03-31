(Related story begins on Page 1.)
LINCOLN — The tension that fogged the Town Council chambers may have clouded the finer points of Tuesday’s school budget presentation, which began with an outline of steps taken by Lincoln Public Schools to save money since 2018.
Those actions included:
• Addressing out-of-district placements, including the number of charter school students;
• Negotiating a new teacher contract;
• Reducing technology capital needs by spending $850,000 in emergency funds on Chromebooks;
• Closing learning gaps with federal funds;
• Negotiating one of the lowest bus contracts in the state;
• Hiring lowest-step to replace outgoing teachers;
• Investing in special education programs, resulting in revenue-positive returns.
Superintendent Larry Filippelli also noted some of the key drivers of this year’s 2.4 percent proposed budget increase of $1,442,335.
First, student enrollment is expected to increase by 76, and additional full-time equivalents will need to be hired. Those hires include a high school science teacher and several special education positions.
Filippelli said the efforts to expand Lincoln’s in-house special education programs have resulted in an accumulated savings of more than $1 million. In 2018 when Filippelli was first hired, Lincoln had 43 students placed outside of the district, or 7.6 percent. Now, he said it’s less than 2.3 percent.
There was some conversation between the school officials and Budget Board members over which items in the budget belong in capital, and which items belong in the operating budget.
Budget Board co-chair Michael Babbitt said maintenance of effort (MOE) is “a big part of the budget,” and that they’re trying not to increase it. Filippelli said his concern was cuts, and the impact on school programming.
Michael O’Connell, another board member, asked if anything could be done to control the staffing and offset the cost “rather than add, add, add.”
“We’re dealing with people’s kids and human beings, not cogs in a machine,” Filippelli said. “When you have kids coming in with certain needs, you have to address those needs. It’s not the number of people divided by class size.”
Shortly thereafter, O’Connell made his comment about “not wanting to attract” a certain type of student, and the productivity of the meeting fizzled.
