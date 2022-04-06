NORTH PROVIDENCE – Before the pandemic forced learning online, North Providence was taking small steps toward integrating technology into the daily lives of students. The goal was to have a 1:1 student-to-device ratio.
Pre-pandemic, the North Providence School District had about 1,800 Chromebook devices throughout the district. The devices were shared by multiple students, and stored in carts at the end of class.
That started to change, thanks in part to COVID-19. At the onset of the pandemic, officials purchased an additional 1,600 devices in hopes that every household would have at least one device to use during distance learning.
The next challenge, according to Communications and Technology Director Ralph Nahigian, was providing devices for households with more than one student. When three siblings shared a single device, the result was a very long and arduous school day.
“There were several households that already had a computer at home and some had preferred using their own devices such as Apple MacBooks, or other devices they had at home that were much faster and performed more functions than a Chromebook,” Nahigian said.
As a result, the district had to reconfigure its school Wi-Fi networks and to create BYOD – “Bring Your Own Device”– policies, which Nahigian said worked out well in several of the schools.
Things started to run a bit more smoothly when North Providence used its first round of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds to purchase additional devices and make much-needed technology upgrades.
When students were again allowed back in school, the district was close to a 1:1 saturation of devices.
Since there were students in person and online, the need for collaboration between both groups led to the purchase of wide-angle cameras and wide-range microphones. That way, teachers could still communicate with students who were in quarantine or on distance learning – and the student could see the entire classroom board.
That cost came to about $85,000, Nahigian said.
The third round of ESSER funds will be used to further upgrade the district’s wireless networks.
“Previously, we were once only using three to four computer devices per classroom at a time. Now because of 1:1, we are using 20 to 25 at a time and this is taxing the ability of our current Wi-Fi devices in the classrooms,” Nahigian explained, noting that the new devices will allow more connections per device and faster speeds.
Using ESSER II money, North Providence was able to upgrade its network servers that process all of the connections and applications being used by teachers and students on a daily basis.
Security upgrades were also made, establishing systems that “block and alert teachers and staff when a student uses such a device to access inappropriate sites or when a student searches items that are a concern to staff, such as depression or suicidal thoughts.
“We also had to have the ability to alert staff for any student who tries using the devices for bullying,” he said.
The second round of ESSER also helped the district to purchase around 25 hot-spot devices to give internet access to students with no internet at home.
“Where lack of paying a cable bill would not usually qualify, there are some who have extenuating circumstances and need assistance with the internet to do their school work when they are at home,” he said.
With the next round of funds, school leaders are hoping to upgrade the district’s network SAN, or file storage system. Nahigian said the district is currently using an outdated device that stores all of the network information and student classwork from LABS.
“Our SAN is over 10 years old, where the average life is eight years,” he said. “This new SAN will give us faster speeds to access our data from computer devices, as well as allow more storage of data.”
The school district is also looking to purchase another 1,600 Chromebooks with ESSER III and upgrade teacher Chromebook devices.
“While it doesn’t seem complicated to simply issue a Chromebook device to a student or teacher, what must be understood is that this device only has a life of five years maximum,” Nahigian said.
He said the district was “lucky” for the opportunity to use federal funds to replace aging devices that were purchased pre-pandemic. Still, due to damaged devices and end-of-life replacements, he said it’s likely that the district will have to begin funding at least 1,600 devices annually out of its operating budget.
He anticipated that cost would be roughly $448,000 a year, and that it would rise. Pre-pandemic, the cost of a device was around $180, plus $18 for a license key. Now, he said it’s $2,180 per device and $32 for a license key.
“If the state ever requires that remote access is required by students, the district will have to continue its 1:1 device program and work that funding into its operational budget, if not funded by RIDE or the federal government,” Nahigian said, plus take into account the tech department’s time to fix 20 to 30 devices a week.
“Federal funding resulting from the pandemic provided an opportunity for NPSD to rapidly accelerate our technology capacity to the benefit of students and teachers,” Nahigian told The Breeze. “Had it not been for the pandemic and the federal funds, progress toward this goal would have been much more methodical, and would have impacted the operating budget significantly on a yearly basis.”
While maintaining the technology infrastructure will raise challenges going forward, Nahigian said the district is in a much better position to provide students with the necessary technology resources required for a “21st-century educational experience.”
