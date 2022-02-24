SMITHFIELD – The Town Council last week approved a school capital fund designed to meet state maintenance requirements, and while that’s a good start, it needs more funding, said Supt. Judy Paolucci.
The Town Council unanimously approved the School Capital Reserve Fund, which is based on the town’s 20-year capital program, on Feb. 15.
The ordinance is designed to augment the schools’ capital budget approved through the town’s annual budget, ensuring that the department complies with state minimum capital maintenance requirements.
The Smithfield School Department may use the fund for school facility capital improvements costing more than $50,000 with a useful life of more than 10 years, according to the ordinance.
Paolucci said the account needs better funding mechanisms outside of yearly allocations from the town. She suggested returning housing aid to the fund, as well as other sources of funding.
She recommends asking the current capital plan, though she recommends a professional review of the plan for completeness, accuracy and prioritization, and dividing the needs into those that should be paid through the capital reserve fund, those that should be paid through annual capital allocations, and others that can be paid through other means. Then, she said, the district can figure out what needs to be allocated into the capital fund each year to make the plan work.
“There’s no easy answer to meeting a town’s capital needs,” she said.
Paolucci said the town’s budget should include an appropriate amount to be deposited into the fund. Last year, $125,000 was deposited into the fund, though no capital allocation for the school was included in the town’s budget, which set aside $1.4 million for town capital improvement projects.
While some residents believe the district can save up for capital needs, Paolucci said the district would need far more than $125,000 allocated into the fund each year for this to be the case.
“By the time we saved enough to pay for a new roof, the roof on another building would be needing replacement,” she said.
In essence, Paolucci said, the town would be asking taxpayers to pay tax today for tomorrow’s need.
“This isn’t palatable for most taxpayers,” she said.
The district’s capital plan includes more than $20 million for projects related to the middle and high schools, and at $125,000 per year, it is no reason to think that many of these projects will be funded through the capital fund without annual allocations for capital, Paolucci said. She added that it is not reasonable to think the school buildings can be kept up sufficiently.
“The high school is over 50 years old, and the middle school is not far behind. We’ve managed to make some improvement to these facilities through the operating budget or grants, but the list of needs grows longer,” she said.
While in the middle of a large elementary school renovation project with a $45 million bond, Paolucci said it is understandable why the town did not put money into the school’s capital fund. However, she said it’s been a few years since an annual allocation was made for school capital needs.
