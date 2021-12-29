NORTH PROVIDENCE – There was little that was normal about 2021 in North Providence schools, as staff and students did their best to adjust with ever-changing circumstances. From in-school protocols to bumping up pay for certain employees to try to attract and retain them, 2021 brought with it the idea that even the best-laid plans weren’t safe.
Class of 2021 graduates described themselves as a special group of students who showed a tremendous ability to acclimate and break down walls.
For the first time in school history, 12 North Providence High School students graduated this year with both a high school diploma and an associate’s degree from the Community College of Rhode Island, representing the Rhode Island Pathways in Technology Health Care (P-TECH) cohort.
The 2021 Teacher of the Year was Lisa Leaheey, who has taught English at NPHS for 21 years.
After spending a significant amount of time away from the classroom, students began another school year in September in the midst of the pandemic, but the district was able to transition to full in-person learning.
Face masks were still required this year, but administrators worked to ensure that the 2021-2022 school year would be as normal as possible for the students, including the return of events such as homecoming.
In October, the goal of gifting a student-made Buddy Bench to every school in the district was met. The first bench was dedicated in 2019 in memory of the late Ian Novacek, a Ricci Middle School student. Since then, RMS students have installed a bench at every school to help foster friendships.
Administrators have conceded there’s a long way to go until the district completely recovers from the pandemic. There are plans in place to address learning loss, and the social and emotional well-being of students as they enter 2022.
North Providence is set to receive an additional $1.5 million in federal funding, which will be used to upgrade the curriculum and expand in-house special education services.
Also coming in the near future, libraries at Whelan Elementary and NPHS will be renovated thanks to a series of grants.
Athletic Director Glenn Williams coached his last football game in his 15-year tenure as head of the North Providence Cougars upon announcing his retirement this month.
The district is starting the 2022 calendar year with a new principal at Stephen Olney Elementary, following the departure of Janine Napolitano. Anthony Pacitto was named principal, as Napolitano began a new role as supervisor of academic instruction at the William M. Davies Jr. Career and Technical High School in Lincoln after 22 years in North Providence.
Construction of a new high school football field and baseball field will provide a significant jolt to the district in the coming year.
