NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local education officials are asking the town to increase funding to the North Providence School Department by $367,118, or a 1 percent increase overall.
The overall spending plan for 2023-2024 would also rise by about 1 percent, or $646,744, with the projected budget going from $61,398,262 to $62,045,006.
School Committee Chairperson Frank Pallotta said the town shouldn’t grow accustomed to this kind of reduced request, because the federal funding will not last forever.
The district has been able to use its federal funds very strategically, Supt. Joseph Goho told the school board last week, adding up to an overall decrease of about 50 percent on what they traditionally have to increase the budget by. Federal funds are covering between $500,000 and $600,000 in expenses just related to curriculum and technology.
Goho said the district was initially expecting to see an increase in state aid, but after Gov. Dan McKee released his budget, that went to a “180-degree complete reversal” to a significant decrease of $167,000, numbers that will still likely change.
Goho said there are many moving parts and variables as lawmakers consider changes to the state funding formula. The district typically gets its projected numbers by October, but this year they didn’t come in until mid-January.
The General Assembly seems to have two sides on the funding formula issue, one that favors changes and the other that’s a bit cool to the idea. Local officials are doing the best they can with the limited information available, said Goho, who described it as “whack-a-mole data.”
The projected decrease in state aid is due to an enrollment decline of about 61 students and a total of about $15,000 per pupil.
There is talk about weighting the funding formula more toward numbers on multilingual learners, or MLLs, said Goho, and that would help North Providence since the numbers of those students is projected to climb from 330 students this year to 385 students next year. The town has had a high number of MLL students for quite a while, he said.
Enrollment overall is projected to stay very stable going forward, he said, or go up or down by no more than 1 percent. Unfortunately, that means state aid will likely remain flat unless there’s a change to the funding formula, he said.
One factor that could lead to more students is if families move into the district to take advantage of three more elementary schools that are planned to be built over the next couple of years, added Goho.
He provided the school board with numbers showing the limited increases they’ve received from the town over the years, or less than $1 million in eight years.
