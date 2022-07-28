SCITUATE – Scituate School Committee Chairperson Carolyn Dias says she would fully support allowing the senior housing complex Rockland Oaks to join the water system at the town’s high school, though she said no one from town has discussed such a collaboration with the district.
During a July 14 meeting, the Town Council unanimously approved allowing the Rhode Island Department of Health and its water engineering firm, Northeast Water Solutions, to investigate the possibility of Rockland Oaks, at 104 Rockland Road, joining the school’s water system.
Scituate High School, 94 Trimtown Road, abuts Rockland Oaks, a town-owned low-to-moderate income senior housing complex. The building has 24 units, and its conjoined wells are a public drinking supply regulated by the RIDOH.
Water discoloration and contamination beginning in 2018 has persisted at Rockland Oaks, leading to residents avoiding drinking the water, though testing found it to be safe for consumption.
According to Carlene Newman with the RIDOH, the investigation would require inspecting each well at the Scituate High School, including pulling up each pump to make any necessary repairs. Next, engineers would run a pump test on the reinstalled pumps for anywhere between 24 to 48 hours to determine the capacity of each of the wells.
Newman said it is important to get permission from the school district soon to test the wells, as they that need to be done while school is not in session.
“The wells will be out of service for several days,” she said.
Newman said Northeast Water Solutions previously studied the Rockland Oaks water supply, and recommended either drilling new wells or potentially joining the school’s water system.
Newman said drilling a new well does not guarantee adequate water quantity and quality, and said investigating the tie-in at the high school is the best move.
Tests will be paid for by the RIDOH, Newman said, adding that there are loans available for small public water supplies such as Rockland Oaks that could pay for connection costs should the high school wells be a feasible source.
Chuck Collins, chairperson of the Scituate Housing Authority, recommended that the council move forward with the investigation, as well as send a positive recommendation to the School Committee.
“The biggest problem is the quantity of water down there,” Collins said.
Former SHA member Richard Finnegan said wells at Rockland Oaks have long been plagued with issues. He said the problem is water storage capacity, which he said yields less than 10 gallons per minute.
“It’s imperative that you take a vote on this,” Finnegan said.
On Monday, Dias said she has still not heard anything from the town, SHA, or RIDOH about testing the school’s wells. She said the next School Committee meeting is on Aug. 9, and she would welcome someone to brief the school board on the process, the impact of testing, and potential long-term impacts on students.
“First and foremost, as long as everything is done in the best interest of the students, I would be in full support of helping the town and the people at Rockland Oaks,” Dias said.
Dias said she is disappointed there no longer seems to be collaboration between the district and the town and RIDOH, adding that she worked for RIDOH for more than 20 years. While willing to help Rockland Oaks, she said she is concerned that messing with the wells could cause damage.
“I don’t want to fix one problem and create two more problems. We would have to be absolutely sure and get assurances from the DOH that this is going to work,” she said.
Dias said the work will need to be done quickly, if at all, as school begins the last week of August.
“I’m open to it, we just don’t know anything about it,” Dias said.
