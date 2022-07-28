SCITUATE – Scituate School Committee Chairperson Carolyn Dias says she would fully support allowing the senior housing complex Rockland Oaks to join the water system at the town’s high school, though she said no one from town has discussed such a collaboration with the district.

During a July 14 meeting, the Town Council unanimously approved allowing the Rhode Island Department of Health and its water engineering firm, Northeast Water Solutions, to investigate the possibility of Rockland Oaks, at 104 Rockland Road, joining the school’s water system.

