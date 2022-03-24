SMITHFIELD – At 102 years old, Marie Schroeder has lived through two pandemics, two marriages, and has two pieces of advice to those looking to hit the century mark: don’t drink and don’t smoke.
During her 102nd birthday party at Greenville Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Greenville, Schroeder’s family added a third rule: “And don’t have kids!” her family shouted.
Schroeder did not have children. Instead, her 102nd birthday was filled with her family of cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. As she sat under a happy birthday hat at her party, family members helped Schroeder retell her life story, filling in gaps when she had trouble remembering.
Family weren’t able to attend her 100th and 101st party due to COVID, but they fully intended on making this a special day.
Schroeder was the oldest of four children, growing up in Cranston in the 1920s. Her two older brothers, Cappy and Pat, served in World War II and were not able to attend her first wedding. Cappy was in the infantry and Pat was a pilot stateside. Her youngest brother, Tommy, was too young for war, she recalled. She is the only sibling still living.
Despite her father’s protests, Schroeder left high school at Cranston East at 16 years old.
“I didn’t like it. I didn’t want to go back,” she said.
Her family, maiden name Marcello, did not suffer badly during the Great Depression, she said. Her father worked in HVAC and always had work. For the Marcellos, life through the depression was good, she said.
After leaving high school, Schroeder got work immediately, and was employed in factories for a few years before moving to Canada after the death of her first husband.
She stayed in Canada for nearly six years before coming back to the states and moving into her grandparents’ old house on Farmington Street in Cranston. By then, her parents had moved to Scituate. Though she visited, the country life was not for Schroeder.
Her married her first husband, Joseph Johnson, in 1944, and was widowed 10 years later when Johnson died of cancer. Her nephew, Scituate Town Councilor Michael Marcello, said she did not remain in contact with the Johnsons after her husband died, though she expressed interest in reconnecting with some of his family.
Later, she moved to Trenton, New Jersey, where she worked as a lunch lady at Princeton.
She remained single for many years until she remarried in her 50s to Brian Schroeder. She again was widowed in 2011. Schroeder remained independent, and continued living on her own well into her 90s.
“I drove until I was 98 and they said I couldn’t anymore and took the keys from me,” she said with a smile.
Schroeder says she never had any serious illness or hospitalization until age 98, when she had pneumonia. She joked that she doesn’t remember being sick.
“I wasn’t,” she said.
After her first hospitalization, Schroeder moved to Greenville Skilled Nursing where she still lives. She said she enjoys living in the facility, which overlooks Waterman Lake.
Though a lifelong Republican, Schroeder says recent events have her considering switching sides. She said she sees President Franklin Roosevelt as her favorite president.
