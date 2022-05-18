CENTRAL FALLS – Seven months shy of concluding her first term in office, District 4 City Councilor Alexis Schuette says she won’t be making a second attempt at the seat.
There will likely be no shortage of people taking aim at what will be an open seat, with former District 4 Councilor John Barry III telling The Breeze this week that he’s considering a bid to return to the council, and Neicy Coderre, a city resident who works as an administrative assistant for the Rhode Island Senate, saying she’s exploring a run for the seat.
In a social media post last Thursday, Schuette said she would be leaving the state for the summer to pursue an opportunity, following up on a May 9 post saying that she’d accepted a position as technology coordinator at the Governor’s School for June and July, requiring her to leave the city for about five weeks.
Schuette said she looked forward to helping them establish their first year at Winston-Salem State University. In her post last Thursday, she said constituents should bring any immediate concerns to City Council leadership or the at-large councilors who represent the whole city.
But she took the personal news a step further with a “note about my life” last Saturday, May 14, with the caption, “no additional comment” above it.
“I’ve received tough medical news recently that, coupled with financial stress and various other factors, has led me to the decision that I will not be seeking re-election as city councilor in the fourth ward of Pawtucket, Rhode Island,” it read. “Best of luck to all those running for office this year. To those in my city…make Pawtucket proud.”
During last Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Schuette had a bit of a meltdown on the council dais in response to more violations at Mangos Restaurant at 15 Exchange St., repeatedly swearing, banging the table, and saying she just doesn’t care anymore.
Schuette, who was 33 when she won in 2020, upended the veteran District 4 Councilor John Barry III, 38 years her senior, that year when she took home 52 percent of the vote, trailing him in votes cast on election day but finishing with a substantial edge in emergency and mail ballots at the height of the pandemic.
A member of the It’s Her Time collective of candidates who ran for various local offices, Schuette campaigned on a platform of doing things more efficiently and with greater innovation, including becoming a greener community and instituting new programs such as composting services.
Barry told The Breeze he’ll likely reach a decision on a run within the next week or so.
“I’m going to consider it,” he said. “I miss the work, I miss the ability to straighten things out for people.”
Barry, who spoke often during the 2020 campaign about the need for a district council member to focus in on neighborhood and quality of life issues instead of national issues, said his last six months in office had plenty of unpleasant aspects, particularly with those in the city who protested at the council’s standard ratification of a police contract as they tied it to the national policing debate.
“People were very irrational,” he said.
He said national issues definitely impacted local races that year, and though he agreed with everyone that the killing of George Floyd was terrible in every way, it didn’t reflect on local police. Pawtucket police aren’t perfect, he said, but no issues here rose even close to the level of what happened in Minneapolis.
“People were all just fired up,” he said, adding that many people weren’t working at the time and were stuck home all day to mull over issues, adding to the discontent.
Despite the tenor of politics in 2020, Barry said he maintained all along that council members are in place to serve immediate needs in their district, “not necessarily state or national ones.”
The city still has issues with rats and garbage all over neighborhoods, said Barry, and plenty of people who are struggling to get by amid rising rents and bills they can’t pay. Barry said he sees the conundrum many people are in, after seeing taxes on his own rental units go up $1,300 in a year.
“It’s tough for people to meet their needs and still be generous,” he said.
Coderre, who has worked for the R.I. Senate since 2012, announced in a news release on Sunday that she is also contemplating a run.
Coderre is married to Bob Coderre, clerk at the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal, and lives with him and their two children, son David and daughter Sashi.
“The neighborhoods and businesses of the fourth ward deserve the best representation,” said Coderre in a statement. “I look forward to working with my neighbors as a team, continuing to engage with them throughout the ward about the future of our neighborhoods and the city.”
“It is very important that our elected leaders are responsive and focused on the needs of the residents and taxpayers they represent; they are the priority,” she added. “Pawtucket is on the move, and I am excited to work hard to continue the progress the mayor and City Council have made. Pawtucket is our home and we need to take care of it. Quality of life issues in the city will be one of my top priorities. I believe I can make that difference for our ward; I am totally committed to make a better fourth ward for our community and I hope to earn the voters’ support.”
