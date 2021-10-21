SCITUATE — After the 55th annual Scituate Art Festival went off without a hitch, some members of the community are asking that the town consider changing ordinances that currently allow outside vendors to serve food.
Resident Ralph Groves said at a council meeting last Thursday, Oct. 14, that nonprofit organizations work hard to participate in the festival, and rely on the event to raise funds. He said every dollar spent with an outside vendor is a dollar coming out of the pockets of non-profits.
“Private vendors are pulling out of that, 100 percent of that is pulling,” Groves said.
Last month, the Scituate Art Festival asked the town to not approve victualing licenses for two popcorn vendors at the festival, with the intention to allow nonprofits to make as much money as possible.
At the time, Town Clerk Peggy Long said there were only two licenses for vending food, both popcorn, beyond the nonprofits. She said vendors who applied expressed their happiness to return to the festival after a year off due to COVID. Long said two of the applicants were for popcorn vendors who return every year.
“These aren’t conglomerates. These are mom and pop stores. They may not be from Scituate,” Long said last Thursday.
Long said the practice is to trim the list down to what’s been working and stick with the list. She added that licenses were down “dramatically” from previous years. She said the town is working to remove those outside vendors through attrition. When she started, there were around eight or nine outside food vendors.
“If they don’t show up, we get rid of them. They’re gone,” Long said.
She said licenses are capped, and when they are not used, the town “gets rid of them.”
Councilor Tim McCormick said the council previously approved a popcorn vendor that has returned to the Scituate Art Festival for at least 15 years.
The food court at the Scituate Art Festival is known to draw crowds and repeat customers year after year. In total, 11 nonprofits serve food at the festival, including the Potterville Fire Department, Shepherd of the Valley United Methodist Church, Scituate High School Music, the Rotary Club, Scituate Boosters, Scituate Lions, Boy Scout Troops 1, 2 and 102, Scituate Preservation Society and the Hope Jackson Fire Department.
Brenden Machowski, of Boy Scout Troop 102, spoke at the September meeting, and said the scouts deeply appreciate the opportunity to sell popcorn at the Art Festival. He said the for-profit popcorn vendors setting up at the festival are getting “bigger and bigger.”
“We’ve been losing out on a lot of sales. It affects our fundraising for our camp scholarship for the Scouts,” Machowski said.
The Town Council voted 6-1 in September, with the council president voting against removing the vendors. Council President Abbie Groves said the town did not have the time to update regulations for food licenses at the festival. Another year will provide enough notice.
“The people of this town work too hard to have it not go back into the town,” she said.
