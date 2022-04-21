SCITUATE – The Scituate Sustainability Initiatives Committee, formerly the Scituate Recycling Committee, is holding an Earth Day Cleanup event this Saturday, April 23 at 9 a.m.
The committee asks that volunteers arrive at the North Scituate Community House, 546 W. Greenville Road, and Hope Elementary School, 391 North Road, between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. ready to help beautify the town.
Volunteers will be given a T-shirt, disposable gloves and plastic bag before signing up for a pickup location to collect trash and recycling. Bags can be returned to the staging area or by roadside pickup by request only.
To request a pickup area, email recycling@scituateri.org.
The SSIC helps teach Scituate residents about recycling and hopes to lower waste removal costs at the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Center.
During the April 14 Town Council meeting, Town Councilor Theresa Yeaw said the committee changed its name to more closely reflect the current trends of today’s society and the town’s needs.
“We’re all excited to continue to research current trends and practices and introduce them to our town,” Yeaw said.
Foster’s Conservation Commission will hold an Earth Day cleanup the following week on Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., meeting at the Department of Public Works yard off Foster Center Road. Residents will then go out and pick up litter on Foster roads, and return the bag to the DPW for a free Foster 2022 T-shirt.
Residents can also return their recycling bin for a new, shiny bin at the DPW, toss out e-waste for free, and dispose of tires for a $5 for each tire.
Foster will host a Conservation Fair at the Foster Fairground from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 30, as well. The Foster Conservation Commission will be at the fair giving out 500 free tree saplings. The event will also include other local conservation and sustainability organizations.
Visit FCC on Facebook for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.