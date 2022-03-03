SCITUATE – Nearly a third of Scituate’s portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds have been allocated to public safety projects after the Town Council approved spending $755,000 last Thursday.
During the Feb. 24 meeting, the council voted to approve three of the seven projects proposed on the agenda, including completing paving on Route 116 in Hope, purchasing a new dispatch console for the Police Department, and purchasing two rescue trucks for Fire Departments.
Councilors voted only to approve funding $325,000 of the $650,000 needed for the rescues, which would put one at the North Scituate Fire Department and one at Hope Jackson, hoping to find alternative funding for the project. Police Chief Eric Rollinson said the trucks are in dire need for replacement, and about a year past their expiration date. He added that supply-chain issues will cause at least a year-long delay on the arrival of trucks, possibly longer.
“They’re out of service more than they are in service,” he said.
Rollinson said it was important to get the ball rolling immediately on the project. He added that although he estimates the cost to be $325,000 apiece, he hopes they come in at a lower number. To purchase, truck suppliers require half of the cost of the vehicle, Rollinson said.
He added that other departments are not giving out or selling spare rescues at the moment.
“This puts us in a precarious situation,” he said.
Though the town approved spending $325,000 for the trucks, it did not guarantee the funding would come from ARPA.
Rollinson also presented his argument for new dispatch in police and fire. According to the chief, the Motorola brand dispatch equipment installed at the station, which came from the old station, is obsolete and could potentially break at any moment.
The backup communication plan would be portable radios, Rollinson said, adding that he would not go on record to suggest the town wait to replace the console.
“This is the major lifeline between the men and women on the road between police, fire and rescue and dispatch. That’s their lifeline,” he said..
The new system, costing $265,000, will connect police and fire, with the ability for the dispatcher to select frequencies and connect different departments. Rollinson said the department was made aware of the situation last year, but after budget season.
Throughout the evening, Councilor Michael Marcello and Ray Grigelevich of the Scituate Budget Committee requested the council hold off on ARPA spending until the budget is completed.
Marcello said there is a possibility that many of the proposed projects could get financed some or entirely by the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank. He said others could be bonded.
Tallying up the list of proposed projects, Marcello said the town could spend nearly a third of the APRA money before finishing the budget while not looking into other options.
“There’s no rush for us to spend this money,” Marcello said.
Grigelevich was of the same sentiment and said the town is planning poorly with its ARPA spending. He said many projects could be bonded out, and the town should explore other avenues for paying for items on the list. He repeatedly requested the council hold off on any ARPA spending before the budget process is complete.
“At the end of the night, we might have allocated $900,000 of $3.2 million,” Grigelevich said.
Council President Abbie Groves recognized the immediate need for both the trucks and the console, and said it will benefit the entire town.
“I’d rather be safe than sorry to make sure that our public safety officials are equipped,” Groves said.
Lastly, the town moved forward paying their part in a partnered project with Kent County Water Authority extending the water line on Route 116 to Hope Elementary School. The majority of the work is complete, and the town approved spending $165,000 to repave the road.
The town will receive $3.2 million for ARPA, and has yet to decide on other major projects. During the meeting, the council agreed to hold off on hiring a consultant to help with ARPA spending. Being on the lower end in the state in terms of total ARPA funds, the council can make decisions on its own.
At a later time, Scituate may decide to hire a consultant to assist the Finance Department with ARPA paperwork, though Finance Director Ted Przybyla said the department may have enough money to pay for help itself.
Councilors discussed surveying the town residents regarding ARPA spending, as well as putting up a suggestion form online and at Town Hall.
The town also posted a frequently asked question sheet regarding ARPA on the town’s website, www.scituateri.gov.
Projects the town did not move forward on spending for several projects, including $60,000 to replace a Stryker Stretcher for the Hope Jackson Fire Department, $18,000 to upgrade the septic system at Chopmist Hill Fire Department, and $50,000 to upgrade the septic system at the Hope Jackson Fire Department.
Though the town allotted $24,000 for the septic system at Chopmist Hill, Department of Public Works Director Kirk Loiselle said the state is requiring a separate septic tank not under the station to prevent diesel leaking into the tank and possibly contaminating the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.