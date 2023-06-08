SCITUATE – Former Human Resource Committee Chairperson Alicia Ann Kelley said she resigned from her position when she felt hours of work were ignored and unappreciated in the volunteer position.
During the May Town Council meeting, Kelley notified the Town Council that she was resigning from the board after she learned the council was not going to approve a bid from a request for proposals for a human resources consultant.
Kelley said she worked for several months getting a request for proposals ready and putting it out to bid, only to be notified when the bid was due to be approved or rejected that the council was going in another direction.
Town Councilor Tim McCormick, who sits on the League of Cities and Towns, said the league could go through the state’s bid list to find a consultant at a lower cost.
“I was flabbergasted. The Town Council gave the HR committee a charge. There was no communication to let us know they were doing something else,” she said.
In her resignation letter, Kelley said she previously requested McCormick to discuss with the league if there were any resources for HR consultants available to Scituate.
McCormick said he felt the resignation was an overreaction, and said his conversation with the league was brief. He said he simply asked to look into helping Scituate find an HR consultant, and the league said it could look at the state bid list, which has contractors at a negotiated price often lower than going out to bid.
The HR committee request for proposals only reviewed one bid from a company down south, McCormick said. One-bid RFPs are typically considered no good, he said, as towns hope for competitive pricing.
McCormick said Kelley is typically very easy to work with, and the town considers her readiness to volunteer an asset. He said her abrupt resignation was not called for, and said he only asked that the committee wait a month before awarding a bid, if at all.
“She took exception to that,” he said.
Kelley said she approached McCormick numerous times to discuss HR options with the league, and did not receive any indication that he was doing so. She said she felt “completely blindsided” at the May 11 meeting when McCormick requested to hold off on the request for a month.
The committee has had “huge quorum issues” throughout her two years on the board, she said, which were exacerbated when the board needed to meet with department heads. Throughout her time on the board, she said she and other members made efforts to go out of their way to schedule meetings with department heads. Most of whom, she said, expressed a pressing need to have an HR person in town.
“There was no communication. Why should I replicate efforts on a committee that has a really hard time getting a quorum?” Kelley said.
She said she joined the volunteer board to help the town create employee policies and handbooks for non-union town employees. She and the board eventually found it necessary to hire an outside consultant to update job descriptions and the handbook, and help with any additional recommended upgrades.
Town employee handbooks have not been updated since 2008, Kelley said. More alarming to her was that there are no time clocks at Town Hall and time sheets are filled out manually. She said many employees have been with the town for a long time and some may be retiring soon.
“We have a really great staff, especially at Town Hall,” she said.
Kelley said she would reconsider her resignation, but she would need to know in good faith that the town will work with its boards.
(1) comment
As a former member of the committee, I felt the committee made the process much more complicated ....and was tasked with making a recommendation, which it did, and then it was up to the council to take it further in a manner that they wanted to...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.