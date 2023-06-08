SCITUATE – Former Human Resource Committee Chairperson Alicia Ann Kelley said she resigned from her position when she felt hours of work were ignored and unappreciated in the volunteer position.

During the May Town Council meeting, Kelley notified the Town Council that she was resigning from the board after she learned the council was not going to approve a bid from a request for proposals for a human resources consultant.

Tags

(1) comment

David B Campbell
David B Campbell

As a former member of the committee, I felt the committee made the process much more complicated ....and was tasked with making a recommendation, which it did, and then it was up to the council to take it further in a manner that they wanted to...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.