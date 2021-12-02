SCITUATE – For two hours on Tuesday, the Scituate High School auditorium boomed with music from Broadway’s “Hamilton,” sung by chorus students and led by the show’s own Nikisha Williams.
Music teacher Stefanie Vantine said it was amazing to have a member of the cast in Scituate, and she was proud to share the opportunity with her master class students to learn from Williams.
SHS paid for the visit, which allowed students ask questions of Williams, who is part of the ensemble and an understudy for all three Schuyler sisters.
While teaching the students the song “My Shot,” Williams tapped her foot while snapping her fingers to set the tempo of the song while singing the tune for students. Within an hour, students had the number down enough to sing it along with an acoustic track.
“Don’t be shy about it. We can’t have all the winds and percussion. We need all the things,” Williams said.
Williams spoke about her background in teaching music and the passion it takes to make it in the business. Before the auditorium filled with the remainder of the class, Williams took a moment to speak with the chorus and band about their musical journey.
Williams herself started her journey in elementary school, and said playing saxophone in the band was her first experience in music. The majority of the 30 students there said they intend to make music their living. Williams was not as sure at their age, she said, and initially wanted to go to school as a psychologist. Her mind changed in middle school when she acted in “Little Shop of Horrors.”
“It’s never too late to change your mind. You can make your own path. The thing that makes people successful is their willingness and their drive,” Williams said.
From Mobile, Ala., Williams said she was not exposed to musical theater until high school, learning about favorites such as “Wicked” in college. From college, she became a choir director at a high school in Memphis, Tenn.
“It was kind of like, ah, I still want to do performing,” she said.
She said she told her students to not be afraid to pursue music and pushed them toward music. She then decided to take her own advice and moved to New York City.
“If music is something that wakes you up in the morning, and gives you a sense of purpose and self, I say try it,” Williams said.
Williams told students the first step to entering music or music theater is to learn to read music. She said she conquers stage fright by constantly putting herself out there and not being afraid of what people think.
“You have to be OK with making a fool of yourself,” she said.
SHS student Grace Luchka said she enjoyed the visit and enjoyed singing, though her specialty is in the band. Her bandmates Kai Vieira and Nora Runner agreed.
“I didn’t know we’d be singing, but it was fun,” said Vieira.
Runner said music runs in her family, but she is not sure she will pursue music as a career, though she said she enjoyed learning from Williams.
Principal Michael Hassell said the school was very excited to have Williams perform with the class, and grateful for the tips and advice she gave.
“This is certainly bringing the real world to the classroom in a big way,” Hassell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.