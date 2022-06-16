SCITUATE – A couple of hundred friends and family members of the Scituate High School’s Class of 2022 gathered outside the North Scituate Gazebo last Friday to celebrate graduation in a way that felt more like home than ever.
SHS Principal Michael Hassell reminded this graduating class of 81 students that Scituate High School is their home, and they are always welcome to come back to visit.
Hassell said the Spartan home was put to the test during COVID, and created teachers, students and families who are more resilient, and innovation thrived. He thanked students in and out of the district for choosing Scituate to be their home, and said he hopes they will remember the many good times throughout their high school years and moments of growth.
“Seniors, you have collectively made Scituate High School feel like the home that it once was again and for that, we are truly grateful,” Hassell said.
The Class of 2022 demonstrated that they have earned the academic, social and civic skills to enter the next chapter of their lives, according to Hassell.
“To earn a high school diploma is an impressive task. To finish your senior year of high school at the end of a once-in-a-century, a worldwide pandemic is monumental,” he said.
Hassell said it has been 21 years since he walked across the gazebo to receive his diploma on a night similar to June 10. He offered seniors advice and to take the time to celebrate what they have earned. Seniors should thank parents, grandparents, friends teachers and coaches, he added.
“If I were to travel back in time to that very night, I would remind myself to stop, breathe and take it all in. I would tell my younger self to focus on what truly matters. Family, friends and most importantly, to be grateful for the people who helped me get to this very moment,” Hassell said.
Over the past four years, the Class of 2022 has thrived, holding a homecoming dance that would put most weddings to shame with fireworks at the end, said Hassell, won athletic championships, held art shows and concerts, and closed learning gaps while holding high academic standards.
“Seniors, you are some of the kindest, smartest and caring students that we have ever worked with. You are a class that cares for one another and is committed to togetherness. You have created a home that accepts one another for who you are,” Hassell said.
Valedictorian Euan Wilkie said it is ironic that his reward for being valedictorian is the chance to give an extra speech in front of hundreds of people, something he always dreaded.
“Prepare to be disappointed,” Wilkie joked.
Wilkie said he learned a few things that will stick with him over the years, such as not waiting until the night before to write a speech. He said that despite what movies will show you, underdogs frequently lose, and never let a loss stop you from having fun.
Wilkie thanked teachers, coaches, administration, friends and family who helped the Class of 2022 get through high school successfully. As a class, the memories shared together finally made it to a conclusion, he said..
Thinking back on the challenges overcome collectively, Wilkie said COVID dominated their lives over the past two years. Though they missed out on sports, field trips, family gatherings and endless social activities, the class can now move on.
“Many of my fondest memories were from sports teams, messing around with teammates and driving past our beautiful Caito Field every day on the way to practice at Manning,” Wilkie said.
He said the Class of 2022 has grown up together, and it is now time to take separate paths and to enjoy the journey.
Salutatorian Emma Diko said the phrase “time flies” summed up her feelings at graduation, knowing this will be the last time the class is all together. Diko said the class spent much of their time together working toward the next milestone, such as being able to drive and looking forward to prom, not realizing time was slipping through their fingers.
Diko said it is important to live in the present, and not spend college years waiting for the future.
“I am so happy and so proud to be with all of you this evening, and cannot wait to experience all that this ceremony has to offer, because although the truth that these last four years have truly flown by sounds depressing and hard to accept, it only signifies the fleeting nature of time and the importance of living in the now, instead of then,” Diko said.
