SCITUATE – Traffic safety cameras in the town’s school zones would generate revenue and enhance safety, the Scituate Town Council heard in a presentation on June 9.
Councilor Michael Marcello said he brought in Dan Seid, of camera company Conduent, to share about how such a program would work in Scituate.
Marcello noted how he wrote a memo for East Providence on the implementation of a traffic camera program there, but Conduent, which runs cameras in Providence and Central Falls, wasn’t involved in that program.
Seid explained the safeguards with the system and how accurate it is, saying there are no false triggers in a program designed for high volumes, high speeds, and congested traffic.
“This system is incapable of providing an inaccurate speed measurement,” he said, adding that the cameras could also be used to solve crimes and used to deal with the inherent issues brought about by certain road curvatures.
Seid said photos are never altered and images are only kept as long as the municipality wants them. It has the ability, he said, to separately capture speeds of two motorcycles riding side by side. Police would approve all citations, he said, and an infraction not acted upon would otherwise be gone the next day.
Council members asked if Conduent has serviced other smaller communities, and Seid said they have a number of more rural municipal clients, especially in Maryland.
Chief of Police Eric Rollinson said he has some concerns about the idea. He said Rockland Road near the high school continues to be an area of concern for speeding, and there are other areas of high complaints, he said.
Rollinson said officers came to him after hearing about the proposal for cameras and questioned whether they’re adequately doing their job. They are, he said, with more than 1,100 citations over last year. The chief said he doesn’t want to create a morale issue, and would love to see a look at alternative means for radar and traffic enforcement in different areas of town. If the goal is just to get people to slow down and not increase revenue, he said, there are alternatives that could help maintain morale.
The chief said he also has concerns about tying up an officer with reviewing citations. Seid noted that in the case of Central Falls, there was an agreement by the company not to take any revenue until the cost of the officer charged with reviewing the tickets was covered.
He also noted that Central Falls pays the smallest fee to the company of any cities or towns, at $12.06 of the $50 total ticket. The rest of the money goes to the community, he said.
Rollinson said he’s also concerned about the lack of a human element in the ticketing, saying officers are encouraged to use discretion when out enforcing speed limits.
Marcello mentioned that council members continue to get complaints about speeding, and it was Rollinson who told him that police couldn’t be everywhere to address it, which is why the council brought up the idea of a camera program as an option.
Rollinson said there have been no major accidents in front of schools other than one crash that occurred during distance learning when students weren’t in school.
Ralph Groves, of 7 Howard Ave., was among those residents to oppose the plan, saying Scituate isn’t like East Providence or Central Falls. He said he could see an addition of solar-powered flashing lights as a reminder on speeds, but doesn’t like the idea of adding the camera ticketing.
