SCITUATE – The Scituate Department of Public Works is taking a proactive approach to replacing drainage systems built in the 1970s that are now beginning to deteriorate and fail, according to DPW Director Kirk Loiselle.
Basins are typically used to catch and redirect stormwater away from a home or roadway to prevent flooding on public streets or private property. Basins may also partially clean water before it is discharged into a sewer or elsewhere.
During August, the DPW rebuilt five basins in Scituate including one on Rustic Way, another at Juniper Trail in Ring Rock Acres, one at the intersection of William Henry Road and Peck Hill Road, and two at 29 Hill Top Drive.
All five basins were completely dismantled and rebuilt, said Loiselle. The rotted basin and drain at Rustic Way were repaired with 25 feet of 12-inch plastic corrugated pipe installed, and 32 yards of 2-4 inch crushed stone were used to complete the project. In addition, six rocks were removed from the roadway using a mini-excavator, and the area was compacted with road grindings and asphalted by the DPW crew. The two basins at 29 Hill Top Drive also received 60 feet of 12-inch corrugated plastic pipe, and road grindings and were topped with hot asphalt.
In the monthly DPW report, Loiselle said many basins will need to be replaced in town over the next few years, after basins were built in the 1970s using steel pipe given to the town by the Department of Defense.
“Drainage systems installed during the late 1970s are rotting due to years of salt application on the roadways during the winter months. We are finding that most basin repairs are from the past practice of using hollow blocks, which was standard at the time,” Loiselle said, adding that bare steel piping was added.
Steel piping worked well for the drainage, according to Loiselle, until now, more than forty years later. He said the steel is rotting and causing basins to fail.
He said there was no knowledge at the time about the use of anodes, or cathodic protection, to protect steel piping. Now, the DPW uses solid cement blocks as a standard for basins.
“The DPW will stay aggressive with replacing deteriorating drainage systems, as well as continuing with installing new systems,” Loiselle said.
