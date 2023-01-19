SCITUATE — Scituate rolled out new paving management software that prioritizes roadwork on all 82 miles of Scituate-owned roads based on need, and added $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to their paving budget.
During the Thursday, Jan. 12 Town Council meeting, Department of Public Works Director Kirk Loiselle presented the pavement management program with Anthony Garro of the Beta Group.
Loiselle and Garro worked through the summer developing the report, which looked at the condition of every Scituate-owned road “intersection to intersection,” said Garro. The prioritizing took into account road distressing, alligator cracking, patching, potholes, curbing and use, in order to form a tabular database.
Garro said the database is dynamic, and can be updated as the town continues to invest in and repair its roads. The data allows the town to generate cost estimates for road repairs, and to strategize with different techniques to apply across town. With the database, the town can prioritize which roads to pave to get the best cost benefit and life of roadway in town.
Scituate road surface rating, or pavement condition index, is on point with the average of New England and Rhode Island roads, said Garro. He said scoring is between 0-100, and New England roads are on average score at 72, with Scituate scoring 71.9.
Garro estimated costs to repair all roads to bring Scituate up to 100 percent would cost $14 million. Based on the analysis, Scituate would need to invest $1 million a year in their roads to maintain that score. He said keeping realistic goals within an attainable budget is key.
“That’s a good benchmark, a good number to know to keep the roadwork network at its current status,” Garro said.
He noted that as the town invests and repairs roads, the pavement management score may adjust and go up. Ideally, he said most municipalities are looking to maintain a 75 percent score.
Loiselle said the annual paving budget is $500,000, and he’s done his best to use various methods to extend the life of Scituate roads as long as possible. He said the additional $500,000 in ARPA funds to repair roads will get a good jump for a lot of roads.
He said he “got a lot of laneways” done last year, and “ran out of year.” Loiselle thanked the town for purchasing the DPW a paving machine, and said that saves the town money when it comes to getting roads fixed. He said the DPW is looking into different road surface applications, such as putting an upper layer on top of the existing road surface, to extend the life of roads.
In addition to road surface repairs, the DPW is working to fix drainage issues that wear out roads, Loiselle said. He said the DPW is aggressive in addressing drainage issues, which extends the life of roads.
“This year, we’re going to be aggressive with our paving, aggressive with $1 million added to the system,” Loiselle said. The DPW will begin its paving in April, he said.
Loiselle said he will begin looking for contractors for paving this summer, and expects contractors to begin in August. He said wait times with paving companies are longer than usual as all municipalities are investing in paving with ARPA funds.
“The longer you wait, the further back you go,” he said.
