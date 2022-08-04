DiFazio Farm and Vineyards
Buy Now

DiFazio Farm and Vineyard, 1160 Chopmist Hill Road: Owner Michael DiFazio hopes to soon open a vineyard at his farm.

SCITUATE – A winery may be coming to Scituate, prompting the Plan Commission and Town Council to draft an ordinance to mirror a new state law, according to Calista McDermott of the Scituate Building and Zoning Office.

McDermott said the issue previously came before the board in 2017 for a brewery, but it never came to fruition. Now, the Plan Commission is drafting a new ordinance to complement the state’s farmer-winery licenses.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.