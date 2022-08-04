SCITUATE – A winery may be coming to Scituate, prompting the Plan Commission and Town Council to draft an ordinance to mirror a new state law, according to Calista McDermott of the Scituate Building and Zoning Office.
McDermott said the issue previously came before the board in 2017 for a brewery, but it never came to fruition. Now, the Plan Commission is drafting a new ordinance to complement the state’s farmer-winery licenses.
The state license allows a winegrower to import fruit, flowers, herbs and vegetables to produce no more than 7,500 gallons of wine during the first year of operation, and no more than 5,000 gallons during the second year, no more than 2,500 gallons during the third year, and no more than 1,000 gallons per year thereafter.
“The town needs something that will complement that,” McDermott said.
She said DiFazio Farm and Vineyard, established in 2015, is interested in building a winery at 1160 Chopmist Hill Road, which will include making and selling wine, as well as on-site wine tasting, tours and events.
“He wants to do it all,” McDermott said.
In an online post, owner Michael DiFazio said he is already producing and taking orders for squash flowers, peppers, tomatoes cucumbers, zucchini and eggplant. He said he’s built the farm for seven years, and is only open for produce at this time. Hesaid he is still working on licensing for wine, and will keep everyone updated.
“But for now, the crops are growing good and look great,” he said.
The Plan Commission went over ordinances from other towns during a July 19 meeting, hoping to have a draft ready for the August meeting.
Commissioner Richard Pincince said he wanted the draft to ensure that waste products from grapes be disposed of correctly so as not create a nuisance, a measure included in other ordinances.
Commissioner Gene Allen said he would like to see the draft for the next meeting, and said he would like to see it as a performance-based license. He said depending on the uses, such as holding events, it should be based on the operation’s size. Allen said he would suggest requiring a special use permit before any events.
“Otherwise, you could have something every night of the week that’s out of control,” he said.
Plan Commission Chairperson Jeffrey Hanson said he agreed with Allen, and is also concerned a winery could lose control during events.
“So it’s something at a certain limit, perhaps require to get a special use permit so they don’t become a commercial enterprise, but if they want to have a daughter’s wedding,” Allen said.
Allen said the commission should also consider opening up wineries to non-farmland zoned areas as well.
The draft ordinance will be heard at the August meeting, which was not yet scheduled as of press time.
