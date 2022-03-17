SCITUATE – Scituate voters will decide multiple referendum items during an April 5 Financial Town Meeting, in addition to deciding on the budget, including possibly changing the fiscal year to align with the state.
The Scituate Town Council approved bringing the decision to move the fiscal year from April 1-March 31 to July 1-June 30 last Thursday, March 10. Town Treasurer Ted Przbylya explained that the largest revenue received from the state comes from state aid to schools, and is not decided until June, making early budgeting difficult.
On the town’s current schedule, which Przybyla said has been in place for at least 30 years, the school and town only estimate state aid while going through the budget process in January and approving a budget at the FTM in April.
The proposed change would bring nine quarterly tax payments over 24 months, according to Przybyla. He explained that to synchronize with the new budget year, the town would need to issue five tax payments in the first extended fiscal year running from April 2023 through July 2024. During those 15 months, an additional tax payment will be needed to cover the extended period from March to July.
The following year will resume as the new tax year from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025, with four tax payments.
“It’s cash flow,” Przybyla said of the fifth payment.
He said the additional payment will cover debts, such as teachers’ summer payments, in between the old fiscal year dates and the new one.
Town Councilor James Brady, the sole opposing vote to the motion, said he did not like the idea of paying an extra quarter.
“The taxpayer is going to feel this,” he said.
Przybyla said in a manner of accounting, it will be better for his department not to have to deal with a split fiscal year. He said the change has support from the School Department and state finance officials. He said he worked with all departments in the process to plan for the move, and will continue to work with them should voters approve the change to ensure nothing gets dropped.
Przybyla said he doesn’t expect the change to affect budgeting.
“If we could be more efficient with staff utilization, then there is an advantage to it,” he said.
Councilor Michael Marcello, a proponent for the change, said he’s advocated for the fiscal year switch for more than 20 years since coming into public office.
“I strongly support this, it’s long overdue,” he said.
Other resolutions include a $1.5 million bond for public safety equipment, including rescues and Police Department communication consoles.
Voters will also be asked to approved council spending of the $3.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. A portion has already been approved for spending, including $325,000 for rescue vehicles for the North Scituate and Hope Jackson Fire Departments, $265,000 for a new dispatch communication system for the fire and police departments, and $165,000 to repave Route 116 in Hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.