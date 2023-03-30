SCITUATE – Months of deliberations on a proposed winery ordinance have concluded after the Plan Commission approved sending new rules to the Town Council for approval.
Plan Commission Chairperson Jeffrey Hanson said the commission had kicked the ordinance around for a while and thought it was time to send it to the council.
In the ordinance, which is based on Burrillville’s winery ordinance, farmer wineries are allowed in all zones, while wedding, victualing and entertainment are allowed by special use permit only.
The commission discussed placing more stringent requirements for standards of approval, and decided against it.
“Historically, in Scituate, we don’t try to make things difficult. We like to work for people, and hopefully, the people work with the town in applying and doing the right thing,” Hanson said.
Attorney David Petrarca reminded the commission that there are 14 housing bills in the Rhode Island General Assembly that could change land use regulations. Petrarca said proposed changes could require a special use permit to have an individual set of objective criteria.
He proposed holding an informational presentation at the next meeting to discuss potential changes.
Hanson advocated keeping the ordinance as it is until there is a problem requiring it to be more robust. Due to the potential upcoming changes, the commission modified the final standards of approval for special use permits to refer to zoning ordinance standards.
“I’m not looking to rewrite these zoning ordinances now on speculation on this year or next year or hopefully the years after I’m not here,” he said.
In 2017, the commission reviewed a similar license for a brewery, but it never came to fruition, according to Calista McDermott of the Building and Zoning Office.
Last year, the issue returned when representatives from DiFazio Farm and Vineyard, established in 2015, showed interest in building a winery at 1160 Chopmist Hill Road. The winery would include making and selling wine, as well as on-site wine tasting, events and tours.
A farm winery is described as a property located in a farming zone where wine is produced on premises for sale. All events, such as weddings, require an event license.
The purpose of the ordinance is to set standards that would allow for wineries, distilleries and farm wineries within the town. It allows the town to review the application for wineries and farm wineries.
All wineries will be subject to a commercial site plan review to address parking, signage, entering and exiting, appropriate storage, handling and disposal of used materials, hours of operation, deliveries, loading areas, lighting, noise, location and description of the tasting room, if applicable, description or renderings of architecture, and applicable fire safety standards determined by the fire marshal.
The minimum size is five acres in a district where wineries are permitted by right or special use permit.
Wineries are permitted to have tasting rooms, which can sell wine-related merchandise and food.
