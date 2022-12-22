SCITUATE – Three Scituate band members were selected for All-State this year, with one being selected to play with the National Association for Music Education All-Eastern Honors Ensemble next April.
Scituate High School senior Evan Williams, 17, plays the tuba for the SHS band, and said he takes any opportunity to learn and improve playing his instrument.
He will rehearse and perform in a concert in Rochester, New York this year with the All-Eastern Ensemble. All-Eastern is a non-profit organization where students from 11 eastern states are selected to perform and rehearse together to grow their skills.
“It’s three days of rehearsal where I get to play with the best of the best,” he said.
Williams was selected based on his All-State ranking last year and by nomination from his music teacher, Stefanie Vantine. The selection process is rigorous and based on instrumentation, Vantine said.
According to Vantine, being selected for All-Eastern is a prestigious accomplishment setting the musician apart as one of the best in the region. She said she is proud Williams was selected, as well as Dan Sheehan as an alternate playing saxophone.
“That’s a lot of talent coming out of our little old town of Scituate,” Vantine said.
Williams began playing tuba asa 7th-grader at the recommendation of a teaching assistant, and said he immediately fell in love.
He said he’s played the tuba since then, and part of the reason he continued was due to the high-quality tubas SHS owns.
Evans said he loves playing in the band at SHS, saying it has a family atmosphere where everyone knows each other. Unfortunately, he said, there are no other tuba players for him to learn and play with during rehearsals and performances.
“It’s a low instrument, so I’m the driver of the band,” he said.
Williams also participated in All-State, as well as several local honor ensembles.
Ideally, Williams said he will attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute in the fall to study mechanical engineering, and said he will minor in music. He chose not to study music as a career because he said he enjoys it as a hobby and would not want to tarnish it as a pastime.
“Ideally, I would like to teach music when I’m older. But I don’t want to make it a job and then hate it,” he said.
Sheehan earned an alternate seat in the All-Eastern for his accomplishments in All-State. He began playing the alto saxophone as a 6th-grader, and later learned tenor and baritone saxophone as well as the clarinet. He said it was a goal to get into All-Eastern, though he does not plan to study music at North Eastern University, where he was accepted by early decision.
Nora Runner was also selected for All-State band all four years, and will join Williams and Sheehan to perform at the Band Festival at the Coast Guard Academy. Runner decided to follow in her musician parents’ footsteps and joined the band as a 6th-grader. She plays trombone and has accepted several opportunities to play in local ensembles.
“Band is a lot of fun. We’re all family and it’s a really tightknit group,” she said.
Vantine said she is proud of her entire band, which is always playing at community events and taking every opportunity to share music. She said she hopes more people will start attending SHS concerts live rather than over Facebook Live.
“We appreciate everyone attending. We’d just rather have them come here, in person,” Vantine said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.