Scituate High School Wellness Center
Scituate High School student athletes exercise on gym equipment at the newly opened Wellness Center.

SCITUATE – Scituate High School athletes and teachers installed more than $36,000 in exercise and physical therapy training equipment for the school’s first Wellness Center, according to Athletic Director Mark Reed.

Reed, who teaches physical education, health and medical electives, said he’s long hoped SHS would create a full-body gym during the 20 years he’s worked and coached football at the school.

