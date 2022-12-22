SCITUATE – Scituate High School athletes and teachers installed more than $36,000 in exercise and physical therapy training equipment for the school’s first Wellness Center, according to Athletic Director Mark Reed.
Reed, who teaches physical education, health and medical electives, said he’s long hoped SHS would create a full-body gym during the 20 years he’s worked and coached football at the school.
He said former STEAM instructor Shannon Donovan helped the school in obtaining a $53,000 Champlin Foundation Grant to pay for the equipment and a new floor. The Wellness Center is located in Donovan’s former classroom on the bottom level of the school, and has a large garage-style door opening to the athletic fields.
Ultimately, Reed said, he helped bring the Wellness Center to Scituate to teach students to stay fit and healthy and learn the benefits of doing so.
“My goal is to promote wellness. It’s to give students the opportunity to work out and exercise at a young age to help live a healthy lifestyle,” he said.
Reed said the grant was acquired to help SHS athletes, but also for instructing in the fitness instructor and biomedical science career and technology education pathways. Reed said $36,000 was spent on the equipment, and the remainder was spent on foam flooring.
“I wanted to get this in here for the students to have a place to exercise and work out for years. Now, it’s here,” he told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
The gym features a squat press, leg press, fan bikes, medicine balls, kettlebells and dumbbells, a rowing machine, benches, agility mats and more on the exercise side, Reed said. As for biomedical instruction, Reed said there is CPR training equipment as well as a physical therapy training area.
“My goal was to have students have access to the gym after school every day,” he said.
Teachers, coaches and athletes began training on the equipment two weeks ago, and Reed said once more people are trained, the Wellness Center will be opened after school every day for one hour. He said the center will be open for students in grades 8-12 after school after receiving equipment training in gym class.
Later, Reed said, he hopes to open it to school faculty.
Reed said he and other teachers installed the flooring, and later, when the boxes of exercise equipment came in, the biomed and fitness students put the equipment together as part of the program.
“What better way to learn the equipment than physically putting it together,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.