SCITUATE – Senior members of the HOSA Future Health Professionals Club are asking for donations of birthday cake mixes, candles and frosting to donate to students of Alan Shawn Feinstein schools in Rhode Island to ensure all students receive a birthday cake.
HOSA member Julia Olsen, 18, said the group came up with the idea as a way to give back to the community and spread cheer to less fortunate students. Sophie Pedro, 18, agreed, saying the group is accepting mixes, candles and frosting as well as Venmo donations to purchase more cake sets.
The group collected donations since the beginning of the year, said Hannah Ward, 17.
So far, HOSA has received 250 donations, and will continue to the end of the year to get as many as possible, said Maddison Geisser, 18. Olsen said the group hopes to complete 900 boxes, or 20 per school for 38 Feinstein Schools in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.
Birthday boxes will be handed out at Clayville and Hope Elementary Schools as well. Boxes will be given to each school.
All four senior HOSA members say they will be pursuing degrees in nursing after graduating, though they are all still looking at different schools. Since the program began in 2016, the HOSA seniors are the first students to be in the program all four years, and they earned a medal all four years.
Scituate HOSA adviser Rachel Roberge said the students looked for the most impactful project and settled on the birthday boxes.
Donations can be made at Scituate High School, 94 Trimtown Road; Shine Salon and Boutique, 177 Danielson Pike; and St. Joseph Church, 92 Hope St. The HOSA club is accepting monetary donations via Venmo at RI HOSA under businesses, or @rihosa.
(0) comments
