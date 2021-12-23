SCITUATE – The Scituate Town Council last week held a kick-off meeting to solicit public input and discuss potential actions for spending an anticipated $3.2 million American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Councilor Tim McCormick said the goal of the meeting was to get the ball rolling on ARPA spending, and begin to survey town residents on their project ideas.
McCormick said the council will meet again several times to discuss ARPA spending. The next meeting will be in January, potentially on the third Thursday.
McCormick said he would like to hear whether residents prefer large projects or if they’d rather sprinkle spending around town on smaller one. Unlike other municipalities, McCormick said Scituate does not have shovel-ready projects waiting for funding.
He said this conversation is centered around finding out what the big projects are, and if those proposed projects are feasible.
McCormick said the state is looking for the town’s first report on potential projects by next April, though the money does not need to be allocated until 2024, and it doesn’t need to be spent until 2026.
The Town Council will hold monthly meetings and lead discussions with residents on how to spend ARPA funds, and may look to hire a consultant as the best option for planning.
Money can be used to backfill revenue loss due to COVID, but can’t be spent to fill deficient pension funds.
“Some might try to keep taxes down with it, that’s not in my mind what this is meant to be doing,” McCormick said.
Using the state formula, Finance Director Karen Beattie calculated the town’s revenue loss from COVID to be $1 million per year.
“It’s significant,” Beattie said.
Without a town manager or mayor running day-to-day operations, Councilor Michael Marcello said it is not fair to the council or Beattie to tackle this project. He said it is unfortunate that the town would need to spend money on someone to complete the service, but that’s how it needs to be done here.
“It’s a lot of time and it’s going to be a lot of work,” Marcello said.
The council agreed with Marcello, and McCormick said he would reach out to the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns for three to four recommendations for the next meeting.
Inter-municipal agreements will bring back more money to the town, Marcello said, and he suggested a consultant would be helpful in that aspect.
“I would really like to hear from the public with what they want,” Marcello said.
“My preference is to spend the money in a way that benefits the most people in town as possible,” Marcello said.
McCormick said a consultant could help in creating a survey to be distributed to residents requesting their opinion on ARPA spending. He expressed concern that hiring a consultant may slow the survey process down, and said he will bring survey templates to the January meeting for the council to take a look.
Some projects mentioned last Thursday included bringing sewers to Hope up to the Clyde interceptor sewer connector, water systems in North Scituate, and funding to the Scituate School Department.
McCormick said the schools will get a reimbursement from the state on any money spent on capital projects.
“It’s money well spent,” he said.
The meeting started more than 20 minutes late while the council waited for a legal quorum, with Council President Abbie Groves and members David D’Agostino, Marcello and McCormick attending.
D’Agostino said the idea is to do what is best for the town, and to get to know what it is residents would like to see happen.
