SCITUATE – Richard Stapleton is the third member of the Scituate Housing Authority to resign from the board this year.
In his resignation letter, Stapleton said the sale of his home and subsequent move to Connecticut deems him ineligible to continue to serve on the board, adding that it was an honor to serve.
The five-member board serves as the oversight board for the 24-unit senior housing complex in Scituate, which has struggled to meet quorums for meetings with openings unfilled. Resident commissioner Norman Munroe and former Council President Ted Richards remain on the board.
Over the past year, three members of the five-member board have resigned.
By state law, the SHA is required to hold monthly meetings. Four members are needed for a quorum.
Former SHA President Terrell Parker resigned from the board in June. Former Town Council member Charles Collins Jr. replaced Parker in July, with a term ending in December 2024.
On Monday, Parker told The Valley Breeze & Observer that his decision to leave the SHA was partially due to comments from several people who were unhappy with the direction he was leading the board in, despite his best efforts to do what was in the best interest of Rockland Oaks residents.
Parker said he received anonymous calls requesting that he resign and suggesting “some diabolical plan where I was actively trying to harm the residents.”
Unfortunately, he said, it seems the SHA has struggled to reorganize following multiple resignations. He said he is proud of the SHA’s accomplishments during his tenure, and hopes progress will continue once board activity resumes.
“I’m a believer in representative government, and as such, I ultimately concluded that it would be best if I stepped aside to make room for someone who could potentially better represent the interests of the communities served by the SHA,” he said.
Former member Joyce Healey-Sirois submitted her letter of resignation on Sept. 27, stating that her schedule was increasingly busy and she did not have the time and attention the board and the residents of Rockland Oaks need and deserve.
At the Nov. 10 meeting, the Scituate Town Council was set to vote on appointing Joslyn Groves, director of social services at Westbay Community Action, to serve the remainder of Parker’s term until Dec. 31, 2022.
In her application for the SHA, Groves said her strong background in social services and housing could be useful on the committee, and she understands the time and energy required for meetings.
The council was also set to approve posting an open position for the SHA, with a term ending in December 2026.
The SHA has not held a meeting since August due to vacancies.
Water issues have long plagued Rockland Oaks. In 2017, testing related to connecting two well systems into one at the facility caused discoloration in the water. In March, Parker reported that the water was drinkable after three years of providing bottled water to residents.
Over the summer, the Rhode Island Department of Health issued a boil water advisory for potential bacteria in the water. It was lifted several weeks later after wells and the system were disinfected.
In July, toilet leaks inside the building caused the wells to run dry, requiring a water tank to refill the wells until water levels could be made stable again.
SHA employs a management company to oversee day-to-day operations of Rockland Oaks, as well as to ensure that it remains in compliance with federal regulations to receive subsidized housing funds.
