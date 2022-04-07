SCITUATE – Volunteers for Scituate Historic Cemeteries are hosting a month filled with events ranging from cemetery cleanups, training on gravestone repair, and an open house at Karin Sprague Stone Carvers of Scituate.
VSHC’s Fred Faria, who is involved in all things regarding Scituate Historic preservation, said the group set up a month full of events to coincide with Rhode Island Historical Cemeteries Awareness and Preservation weeks in April and May.
Faria said there is no charge for any event.
Sprague, of Karin Sprague Stone Carvers at 904 Tourtellot Road, kicks off the events with an opening of her studio to the public, which includes hand-carved gravestones by Sprague herself. Reservations are limited to the event, held on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Reservations can be made at 401-934-3105. Slots are limited, so sign up quickly. Sprague asks that attendees park on the road and join the group at the studio. Sprague said she is focusing the tour around historic cemeteries month, and it will last around an hour.
“We’ll walk through the shop and talk about the stone material, how it’s carved and how we do what we do,” Sprague said.
Rather than focusing solely on cleanup, Faria said the VSHC is hosting several educational events about the history of the cemeteries and their occupants.
Archaeologist Kimberly Smith will host a program about the more than 200 cemeteries in Scituate on April 27 at 7 p.m., The program is open to the public at the Scituate Preservation Society headquarters, 706 Hartford Pike.
Faria will host an educational program about the people buried at the Russell Smith Lot, SC105, in the North Scituate Community House at 546 W Greenville Road on May 11 at 7 p.m. Faria said he will use census data taken from the cemeteries and describe who people were and what they did when they were alive.
Faria said it is important to add historic context to the graves to help people value cemeteries more.
“People want to know more, and if you can teach them, then they value it more,” Faria.
The May 11 program will also teach attendees how to repair, clean and maintain headstones. Due to its smaller size, Faria said the May 14 cleanup of the Russell Smith Lot will focus more on repairing stone. He said the Russell Smith Lot was originally slated for cleanup in 2020, but COVID squashed those plans.
“We are always looking for volunteer assistance and thank those who maintain and cleanup historic cemeteries on their property and elsewhere in town, which I am referring to as ‘Adopt a Historic Cemetery,’” Faria said.
The cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at 18 Silk Lane. Anyone interested in volunteering may contact the VSHC at ftfaria001@gmail.com or on the group’s Facebook page. More information on statewide cleanup events can be found at preservation.ri.gov/ricw-calendar.
