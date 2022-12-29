SCITUATE – Scituate remained true to its conservative roots in 2022 from returning to an all-Republican Town Council.
The town carried on with traditions such as candlelight shopping, Christmas in July, and the Scituate Arts Festival.
There were no election upsets as Scituate Republicans came out in full force to elect the GOP ticket with a landslide victory. Only one Democrat ran for council, business owner Sasha Hummel, while Republicans produced seven endorsed candidates.
In the end, all Republican incumbents remained on the board as well as newcomer Jason Parmelee and former Councilor Charles Collins.
Democrats retained power on the School Committee, with two Republicans, Erika McCormick and newcomer Colleen Rose joining Democrat incumbent Coleen Pendergast as the three new members.
Pendergast said “every vote counts” after beating Republican Lori Hart LaFauci by three votes after a recount on Nov. 18.
Pendergast joins her husband, Kevin Pendergast, a Democrat, who is serving out his four-year term alongside Chairperson Carolyn Dias, also a Democrat.
Democrat Town Clerk Margaret Long won her 12th two-year term as town clerk, and Republican Town Moderator David D’Agostino Jr. retained his role of 23 years overseeing the Financial Town Meeting.
Republican Rep. Robert Quattrocchi retained his District 41 seat.
An ongoing problem in Scituate throughout 2022 related to Caito Field, which remains unused after the discovery of sinkholes in 2020. The aftermath of the $2.8 million project entered mediation with construction company R.A.D. Sports in November, with Supt. Laurie Andries saying she hopes mediation will resolve the matter.
Caito Field’s closure meant student-athletes are using other local fields for games and practices. Many complained of injuries caused by dips and bumps in the ground at Manning Field. The Department of Public Works responded by using a road roller to flatten the surface of the natural turf field in August.
In other school news, the School Committee presented a five-year capital improvement plan for the first time in February, which will make the town eligible for Rhode Island Department of Education reimbursement, beginning at 35 percent, on school projects.
Rockland Oaks continued to have water issues, with a Department of Health representative reporting that the water was “very bad” in January. Wells ran dry in July and the senior housing complex began looking toward tying its system to the nearby water supply at the Scituate High School.
School Committee members expressed the desire to help residents at Rockland Oaks in December, and discussions are ongoing.
Another more minor issue awaiting resolution is finding a location for $13,000 worth of outdoor exercise equipment. The issue returns every year with councilors and recreation officials searching through town for a place to set up the 10-piece circuit, originally slated for installation at Tasca Field.
Former Councilor Mike Marcello brought up the issue in August, stating he did not want to wait another five years for the equipment to sit unused.
Scituate and Smithfield were both among the small number of communities to vote to reject recreational marijuana sales, with 2,377 voters rejecting and 2,331 voters approving cannabis sales in town. Town Councilor Timothy McCormick said it was not lost on him that the voters of Scituate “chose morality over money.”
The Scituate Animal Shelter unveiled long-awaited renovations in May, with the shelter building a new meet and greet area, new sinks and faucets in the cat and kennel room, storage cabinets, and more small improvements throughout the shelter. The majority of the $75,000 project was funded by donations.
Animal Control Officer Pat Howarth said the space is “really wonderful.”
As for development, the Planning Commission spent the majority of the year working on a Green Energy Ordinance that was finally passed by the council in December. The ordinance would see no floating solar arrays in town, as well as restricting the use of wind turbines.
In July, the Planning Commission approved a 22-lot subdivision off Nipmuc Road despite abutters’ concerns.
On a high note, the Scituate Preservation Society educated and entertained throughout the year, bringing door-busting events to town including the second installment of the About Scituate series, About Hope, a presentation on the American Chestnut, a popular night discussing George Matteson and his maps, and the second run of its lantern-lit cemetery tours.
