SCITUATE – Neighbors of the proposed Hope River Village turned out on Tuesday to oppose the 16-unit development, despite developers pledging to bring affordable senior housing.
Developers of Hope River Village, located at 15 Old Hope Kent Road, plan to build eight two-bedroom duplex units on 19 of the 22 acres, and a single-family home on a two-acre parcel. All 16 condo units will be owner-occupied, as well as restricted to people age and older.
Residents at a Plan Commission meeting Tuesday expressed concerns that the development will upset the rural lifestyle they enjoy in Hope. Derek Luther, of Old Hope Kent Road, said a large development would open the opportunity for illegal parking on the road. He urged developers to find another location for the project.
“There is a community there that will fight this,” Luther said.
Mike Furman, of Howard Avenue, offered concerns regarding sewers, wells, security and traffic in the area. He said Howard Avenue serves as a conduit from Scituate to Coventry, and there is already a problem with traffic.
“I’m afraid this development will make the situation worse,” he said.
Amy Sundstrom, of Grant Way, said her home is down the hill between the project and the Pawtuxet River. She said she is also concerned about wells, as well as traffic in the area.
“Keep us in mind when making your decisions,” Sundstrom said.
Bill Tougas, of Old Hope Kent Road, said he moved to Scituate for its rural character. He had lived in Coventry for years, where he said he witnessed the impacts of unregulated zoning, a driving factor for him to move to Scituate.
“This is making me sick to my stomach,” he said.
During a preliminary hearing on Tuesday night, the Plan Commission heard a brief presentation of the comprehensive plan application from the developers, the Kent Group, and their attorney, Christopher D’Ovidio. Member Nicholas Piampiano said he liked the senior housing aspect of the plan.
“The 55-plus is a good benefit to the town,” he said.
As a comprehensive plan application, the development may allow density allowances in the single-family residential zoned area.
Hope River Village owner Rick Cardello also plans on living in the senior housing development. The plan is to keep all the units affordable, or $400,000 or less for two-bedroom units at market rate, and beginning at $316,000 for low-to-moderate-income housing.
“I want to keep them all affordable,” Cardello said.
D’Ovidio noted that Scituate has little to show for the 10 percent affordable housing state mandate, and the units will be a step toward that goal. Substantial portions of town residents are elderly, D’Ovidio said, adding that significant portions of Scituate seniors find themselves in a housing crisis.
Located on a dead-end road off Howard Hill Road, the development came before the Plan Commission in the past, but did not reach final approval. Project engineer Patrick Freeman said the town was interested in widening a narrow portion of Old Hope Kent Road previously, and developers would deed it to the town if interested.
Plan Commission Chairman Jeffrey Hanson said developers will need a traffic study, as well as a hydrological study, when going forward with plans. Should a traffic study show the need for the road to be widened, it would be the developer’s responsibility. If there is no need, then developers could deed a portion of land near the road to allow the town to widen itat a future date.
Hanson also requested that developers find room for more parking, as the plan for two spaces per unit would not leave room for visitor parking. In addition, Hanson said the Plan Commission would need to see plans for mail service and trash and snow removal.
Hanson said the plans are in their early stages and not yet fully vetted.
“These are things we’re going to look for as we go to the next level,” he told attendees.
