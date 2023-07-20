SCITUATE – Scituate resident Eugene Heon will create a six-person burial lot on his property at 20 Danielson Pike to be used for family members only.
Town officials approved a familial burial lot for Heon and his family. Such requests and approvals have been few and far between in recent years.
He was approved with several stipulations detailed by Town Councilor Tim McCormick last week:
• The Heon lot must be in compliance with town ordinances for setbacks;
• Only family members are allowed to be buried in the lot;
• The town will not be responsible for perpetual care;
• The burial ground must be 100 feet away from wells for both the landowner and abutters;
• And the specific location must be clearly marked and recorded on the deed to the property.
Heon said his family will maintain the lot in perpetuity. He added that the cemetery will be roughly 120 feet from the house and 200 feet from wells.
“Everything is away from everything,” he said.
A lengthy discussion was held during a meeting in early June, when council members said they were not familiar with the idea of allowing burial grounds on private property. Town Clerk Peggy Long said that notice was sent to abutters, and none had reached out to the town with concerns.
Long said she looked up how a town could go about establishing a private cemetery, including reaching out to the Rhode Island Department of Health, and discovered it was up to communities to decide if they want to allow a private plot or not. She said she went back and forth with Heon and the RIDOH for months, and did not receive any real answers from the state.
“If we didn’t want them to do it, there would have to be an ordinance with parameters,” she said.
At the June 8 meeting, resident Richard Finnegan said the town could just take over care for the lot as it does with other cemeteries in town, or the graveyard on West Greenville Road. He said others have come before the council recently and were approved to have their own cemetery.
“This family wants a family plot. Why wouldn’t we give it to them? Aren’t we here to serve the residents of Scituate?” Finnegan asked.
He added that the council would need to give a reason to deny the request. Councilor Charles Collins responded that he remembers other residents receiving a lot.
“Point well taken,” Collins said.
In October of 2018, resident and former Land Trust member Tom Angell was approved for a private family cemetery at his property on Angell Lane.
In June of 2013, the Town Council approved a two-person burial lot for Richard Gordon and his wife, Debra, at 563 Trimtown Road. In Gordon’s petition to the town, he said he and his wife simply never wanted to leave the special piece of land they called home.
“We have lived in North Scituate for the past 25 years and cannot think of a more peaceful and appropriate place to be buried than in our corner of the grassy field, beneath the pine tree by the big rock, when that inevitable time comes,” wrote Gordon in his petition to the town.
Gordon added that the coldness and impersonal nature of a typical cemetery is not a comforting thought, and they did not want to make hasty decisions should there be an unexpected death.
