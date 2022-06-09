SCITUATE – Unless by some miracle someone steps up to put together Scituate Old Home Days for July 4, the town’s traditional event will not occur, says former co-Chairperson Janine Grigelevich.
Grigelevich and her co-leader, Rae Anne Laprade, both announced their retirements from the position in 2019 after five years of putting the festival together. Grigelevich said she put in her time while her children were in school, and she will not do it again. She said Laprade similarly will not coordinate the festival for her own reasons.
“Nobody is doing it this year. I’m not going to. I’m done,” she said.
With only a few weeks before the Fourth of July, Grigelivich said she doesn’t think it can come together this year, but next year could happen.
“We need new people to take it over,” she said.
The Valley Breeze & Observer reported in April that the multi-day Foster Old Home Days, a separate but longer event that was facing similar issues with a lack of volunteers, was back on after getting an influx of new people.
Grigelevich said she is aggravated that Scituate residents are responding in a surprised way to their announcement, as the news is now three years old. She said many expressed interest in helping put together Old Home Days over the years, but it came down to her and her co-chairperson to put it together.
“Everyone wants it to happen, but no one wants to put in the work,” she said.
Grigelevich said putting the festival together is not a horrible task, but it takes work. She said she is willing to pass on information and contacts to anyone interested in carrying on the tradition. She said Old Home Days needs two or three dedicated adults and hopefully some youth to put ite together.
Grigelivich said she hopes a group of volunteers will rise to the occasion. She said she and her family have many fond memories of spending the morning on the Fourth of July with the community.
“It is one of the highlights of our Fourth of July. That was the big thing to do on the Fourth,” she said.
She said the new coordinators can tweak it to make it what they want. She said as times change, so should traditions.
Grigelivich emphasized that she will be out of town for the Fourth, and will not be able to coordinate the evet. After years of getting up early on July 4 to set up and then staying late at the field to clean up, Grigelevich said she is ready to spend time with her family. She noted that she started helping with Old Home Days when it went defunct, and she and LaPrade wanted to keep it alive.
The event, which is about three hours of activities for children age 3 and up, is really for people with children. She and LaPrade previously enlisted their children to help during the day, and local high school and middle school students volunteered during the day.
“They did the face-painting, they ran the games, they did the balloons, they helped so much,” she said.
With her children graduated from school, she and LaPrade no longer have the connection to the schools and the 15-20 volunteers they had every year.
“I’m done. That’s it. I’m done,” she said.
To help bring Old Home Days back, email Grigelevich at J9Design@cox.net.
