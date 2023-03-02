SCITUATE – The Scituate Plan Commission last week heard revised plans for a senior living development featuring eight buildings and 16 units at 15 Old Hope Kent Road.
Attorney John McGonagle presented plans for the site, owned by New Kent Group, saying plans at one time were for a day care facility at the location, but they instead opted for a 55-year-old and up housing development.
McGonagle presented changes to the initial development plans on the 22-acre site, which will use 19 acres for the project. Plans include 16 housing units, four of which will be deed restricted for low-to-moderate-income housing, he said. The development will feature 48 parking spaces.
Changes include a widened common driveway from 20 feet to 24 feet, a paved pull-off for the Fire Department to reach cisterns, widening Old Hope Kent Road in front of the development to enhance emergency access, and adding signage prohibiting parking in fire zones, McGonagle said.
Patrick Freeman of American Engineering said the changes were made in response to comments from the Plan Commission and Town Engineer Joe Casali. He said the development will switch to public water from private wells, and will opt for individual trash pickup rather than using dumpster pads.
Confronting traffic concerns, Paul Bannon of the Beta Group said Hope River Village developers will add signage to Old Hope Kent Road to inform motorists to slow down before the entrance.
Traffic studies report up to 100 times the amount of traffic on Old Hope Kent Road than it is seeing now, Bannon said, and the developers would “T up” the intersection of Old Hope Kent Road and Howard Avenue. Changes would prevent a motorist from driving straight onto Old Hope Kent Road to attempt to slow down traffic.
Bannon said there are low traffic volumes on Old Hope Kent Road, and unless speeding is an issue, the new intersection may cause small problems for drivers who are used to turning straight without slowing. He said drivers may dip off the road if they are used to using it as it is now.
“It would be a small grass area,” Bannon said.
The Plan Commission approved a continuance on the master plan from Feb. 21 and agreed to a time clock extension to April 1.
