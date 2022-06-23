SCITUATE – Scituate Senior Center Director Dina Elhelw, chairperson of the Rhode Island Coalition for Elder Justice, partnered with the Scituate Police Department to become the first department in the state to be certified in elder abuse training.
On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, June 15, the Scituate Police Department was recognized for its training, and its leaders say they hope it can serve as a model for other departments.
Since the SPD training last September, RICEJ has trained 1,000 officers in elder abuse, including departments in Central Falls, Barrington and Providence.
For Elhelw, elder affairs is her passion. She said being able to help create a coalition is incredible. Elder abuse has gone on for too long, she said, and this coalition proves there is still much work to do.
“Really, it’s all to move forward with the movement to recognize that elderly abuse is a thing. It’s not right. It shouldn’t be happening. We all have rights and we all need to advocate for our elderly neighbors,” she said.
Elhelw said she is grateful for a working relationship with the Scituate Police Department that allowed for elderly abuse training. She said officers are trained to identify signs of elderly abuse, and to know the correct protocol and departments to contact to ensure follow-up and care from the Office of Healthy Aging, formerly the Department of Elderly Affairs.
Now, the RICEJ is ready to work with Rhode Island communities to ensure elder care and health by providing protocols for action in elderly abuse cases. Elderly abuse can take many forms, Elhelw said, including physical and emotional abuse, neglect and financial exploitation.
Seniors often were overlooked in the past, Elhelw said, or people did not know the correct avenue to take when abuse was suspected.
She said she is proud of the work done by the coalition in the past two years, which includes creating protocols, goals, four subcommittees, and outreach program guidelines. The RICEJ focuses on bridging four gaps, including elder guardianship, creating protocols to contact the correct state agency, raising public awareness of elder abuse, and assisting with home care.
“I’m so proud of the work we’ve done. We started from scratch. It’s established,” she said.
Scituate Police Chief Eric Rollinson said the department is eager to learn any new training that will enhance its ability to support the community. He said three Scituate police officers received training, and relayed that training to all of the town’s 18 officers.
Rollinson said he can’t say enough about the work being done by the RICEJ and Saint Elizabeth Haven for Elder Justice, which assisted officers in the training. He said with a large senior population in Scituate, it’s important to be able to see the signs of abuse.
“It helps officers on patrol to recognize the signs of abuse not only during calls for abuse, but for any call they respond to. Officers can recommend abuse cases even when abuse is not reported,” Rollinson said.
If you or anyone you know may be a victim of elderly abuse, contact the confidential hotline around the clock at 1-800-494-8100.
