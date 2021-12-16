SCITUATE – The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded Scituate $125,000 to hire one additional police officer, and will cover 60 percent of their salary for three years.
Originally, the Scituate Police Department applied for two new positions, said Chief Eric Rollinson, but due to the numerous departments that are short-staffed and want to take part in the grant, Rollinson said the DOJ Community Oriented Policing Services grant dwindled to paying for one position.
“We are one of three or four departments in the state that was awarded this grant,” Rollinson said.
The funding rate from the COPS grant originally proposed covering 75 percent of an officer’s salary over three years, but was reduced to 60 percent, with the town responsible for 40 percent of the officer’s salary.
Rollinson said there are funds in the budget to pay for the additional hire, which will bring the department up to nine officers. The wage match for the grant will be paid from the next fiscal year’s budget.
The recruitment period ends on Jan. 31. He said if testing can be completed for a lateral transfer, the department has the funds to pay for the new officer, but he does not anticipate a lateral transfer, so the new officer would then come from the next academy, ending next July.
“We’d ask for additional budgeting,” Rollinson said.
Later in the meeting, the Scituate Town Council appointed Town Council President Abbie Groves to represent the council in upcoming negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement beginning July 1, 2022. The current agreement expires on June 30, 2022.
According to an actuarial report of the SPD pension plan, the fund remains in critical status at 35 percent funded. Town Councilor Michael Marcello said that since initiating the funding improvement plan in 2016, the town has not improved funding by much.
Marcello said SPD has eight active members putting into the fund, while 35 pensioners are collecting in one form or another.
“I want to point that obviously last year, return of investment we did really well, 33.5 percent return on the assets which is very good,” Marcello said.
Marcello said the town contributed more than the required amount in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019, but only reached 91.79 percent of the amount in 2021. He said even with an above-average rate of return of 7.5 percent in the last four out of five years and one year with a negative return, the town is still not in a good place.
“Even with that rate of return, contributing more than we have to, we’re still at 35 percent,” Marcello said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.