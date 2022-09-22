SCITUATE – Year-to-date spending on the Scituate Police Station project shows spending to be $78,879 over a revised $2.892 million budget.
In a report requested by The Valley Breeze & Observer dated July 21 from Finance Director and Assessor Karen Beattie, the overall spending on the project amounted to $2,971,210, more than $1 million more than the original $1.7 million budget.
Town Treasurer Ted Przybyla said the project “certainly wasn’t under budget,” and it had to do with additional spending needed to correct construction issues after the project switched hands from the previous Town Council in 2018.
The report shows $2,892,331 in funding for the project, including the original $1.7 million bond, then a second $860,000 bond from 2019 needed to cover additional costs, as well as $52,514, $36,797 and $165,520 in Town Council fund balance appropriations.
The town added $50,000 from the Tower Hill Electric bond settlement, $1,500 credit from Cabral Plumbing in 2020, and a $26,000 settlement check in July 2022 from Dozer Materials.
Expenditures amounted to $895,276 in 2019 and $59,257 in 2020, with the vast majority paid out to contractor Sugrue and Associates and Greenville Corporation.
Richard Cardarelli Architects received $7,500 for architectural and design services on the building. Cardarelli completed initial design plans for the building, and returned in 2019 to explain that he was kicked off the site for unexplained reasons in 2018 when he attempted to visit.
Initially, Scituate voters approved a $1.7 million bond for the 7,500-square-foot project, promised by the previous Town Council to be on time and on budget using the town-appointed Police Station Building Committee, led by previous Town Council President John Mahoney, to act as project manager.
When Mahoney was voted out of office in November 2018, progress on the project stopped. After inspecting the building and finding numerous deficiencies not up to code for a municipal building, the town went out to bond for an additional $860,000 in 2019 to fund the project. Issues included roof trusses not up to code, a crack in the foundation, which also lacked a vapor barrier, incorrect windows, several problems with the cell holding area, and more.
In the meantime, the Town Council hired several attorneys to investigate performance bonds on the projects and return the money spent on incorrectly completed projects.
Last week, Town Council candidate and Police Station Building Committee member Al Durand criticized the council for overspending on legal fees related to performance bonds on the project.
Durand said the town spent $263,978 on legal fees between attorneys Girard Visconti and Joe Casali, with only $77,000 in return.
The project funding report received by The Breeze shows $77,500 returned from contractors, but does not show legal fees.
The $78,879 in overspending includes bond settlements.
Przybyla said how that money is accounted for depends on how successful the town is at taking action against contractors.
