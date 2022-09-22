SCITUATE – Year-to-date spending on the Scituate Police Station project shows spending to be $78,879 over a revised $2.892 million budget.

In a report requested by The Valley Breeze & Observer dated July 21 from Finance Director and Assessor Karen Beattie, the overall spending on the project amounted to $2,971,210, more than $1 million more than the original $1.7 million budget.

