SCITUATE – Scituate is joining seven other school districts that have decided to leave the Northern Rhode Island Collaborative as the non-profit agency continues to have issues with solvency, according to Supt. Laurie Andries.

Tom Devito
Tom Devito

The collaborative was a bad idea from the beginning. The group was just for retired superintendents to still get paid a full salary for a part time job. Large fancy office in Lincoln and very little value.

AlfaRacer98
AlfaRacer98

I did not know Cumberland had pulled out of the Collaborative...Kudos!! Long Overdue!! 👍👍👍

And as Tom DeVito comments at the end of the above article!

It was worse than a "Good Old Boys Network"!!

I learned that in the very early 90's, shortly after being sworn in to the School Committee. We attended a Banquet put on by the Collaborative...Opulence Personified!

Then as the Finance Sub-Committee Chairman I was blown away at our monthly Financial Bill Paying Meetings as to the money this "Empire" were extorting!!

And, again, as to Tom DeVito's comments...it was a haven for retired Superintendents to rip off hugh salaries, for Part Time work, with deceitful tactics that allowed them to skirt pension provisions!

And let us not forget one of the biggest Boondoggles ever, it by McKee (Boondoggles being something he has mastered) when he sold, on a technicality, the old Euphata Property to the Collaborative for them to build a castle on!

That property had been bought for the Town by then Mayor, Frank Gaschen, as Open Space.

Then as the Collaborative found itself in hot water financially, a position it often were in due to irresponsibility, especially obscene compensation to "The Good Old Boys", it tried to sell the property back to the Town at an Obscene Profit!!!

It has never stopped with that outfit!

Now we have BVP (another McKee Boondoggle) as one of the biggest, if not the biggest, Financial Burdens, among other issues, to the Town!

