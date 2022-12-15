SCITUATE – Scituate is joining seven other school districts that have decided to leave the Northern Rhode Island Collaborative as the non-profit agency continues to have issues with solvency, according to Supt. Laurie Andries.
The NRI Collaborative is a nonprofit that partners with school departments to provide special education services and other education-related programs across northern Rhode Island.
During the Dec. 6 Scituate School Committee meeting, the district decided to retain Barton, Gilman LLP to represent the town regarding its membership and potential withdrawal from the group.
School Committee Chairperson Carolyn Dias said there have been concerns about the organization for a while now focused around solvency issues.
“So many other districts are questioning it, making us revisit it as far as we want to go,” she said.
The committee also voted to serve a statutory withdrawal notice before Dec. 31 and then negotiate withdrawal on terms similar to what was previously negotiated by the Cumberland School Committee.
Andries said she made the recommendation to the School Committee based on the fact that the district doesn’t use NRI Collaborative services often. She said at the time of the recommendation, Scituate did not have any students in the district being served, though there is one students using its services now.
Andries explained that the district assumes a portion of the liability and debts incurred by the NRI Collaborative as a member.
Members receive a discount for students attending NRI Collaborative, which she said is only around $1,000.
Andries said Scituate has in-house special education services, and they only use the collaborative for students who have such severe needs that the district can’t support them. She added that Scituate students can still use the NRI Collaborative if the district is not a member, but will not receive a discounted tuition.
“The liability and risk the district assumes being part of the collaborative seems to outweigh the benefits,” she said.
In the past, the NRI Collaborative went into deficit, though members did not have to pay to get them out, Andries added. NRI Collaborative Director, Georgia Fortunato, former Lincoln superintendent, reported $700,000 in debt in 2019 when Cumberland decided to leave. Andries said the NRI Collaborative did a “really good job” getting rid of that deficit, but she stands by her recommendation to leave.
Neither Fortunato nor other representatives from the organization could be reached for comment on the current situation.
Lincoln, North Providence, Foster-Glocester, Glocester, North Smithfield and Smithfield previously left the NRI Collaborative, according to the group’s website. There were previously 13 communities partnered with the collaborative, which is governed by a board of superintendents.
Cumberland left in 2019, citing its unknown financial future.
The Breeze first reported in November 2018 that the collaborative was in dire financial straights. The organization voted at the time to retain a special attorney “for insolvency matters.”
The Lincoln School Committee voted on Nov. 14 to withdraw from the NRIC. North Providence voted to do the same two days later, withdrawing effective next June. Both districts have been working for the last several years to build out their in-house special education offerings in an effort to educate more students in their home district.
North Providence recently earmarked federal pandemic relief funds to create classrooms that better support special education students. Special Education Director Cynthia VanAvery said in October that the goal is to create specialized classrooms so that fewer students are educated outside the district. In addition to saving money, she said this expansion would improve the educational outcomes of students by allowing them to be educated in the least restrictive environment, according to federal law.
The district does a lot of separate activity now, VanAvery said, and special education students are not actually in the general education environment, and thus do not receive the same level of curriculum as their peers.
“We need to have more of our students who are differently-abled in our general ed classrooms, with the special educators going in and supporting that,” she said.
Likewise, Lincoln began overhauling its special education department several years ago. Given an additional $400,000 in state aid in 2019, Supt. Larry Filippelli said officials felt “that the best use of that money would be to create robust programs for special needs students.”
The crux of the model, he said at the time, is “keeping Lincoln kids in Lincoln.”
(2) comments
The collaborative was a bad idea from the beginning. The group was just for retired superintendents to still get paid a full salary for a part time job. Large fancy office in Lincoln and very little value.
I did not know Cumberland had pulled out of the Collaborative...Kudos!! Long Overdue!! 👍👍👍
And as Tom DeVito comments at the end of the above article!
It was worse than a "Good Old Boys Network"!!
I learned that in the very early 90's, shortly after being sworn in to the School Committee. We attended a Banquet put on by the Collaborative...Opulence Personified!
Then as the Finance Sub-Committee Chairman I was blown away at our monthly Financial Bill Paying Meetings as to the money this "Empire" were extorting!!
And, again, as to Tom DeVito's comments...it was a haven for retired Superintendents to rip off hugh salaries, for Part Time work, with deceitful tactics that allowed them to skirt pension provisions!
And let us not forget one of the biggest Boondoggles ever, it by McKee (Boondoggles being something he has mastered) when he sold, on a technicality, the old Euphata Property to the Collaborative for them to build a castle on!
That property had been bought for the Town by then Mayor, Frank Gaschen, as Open Space.
Then as the Collaborative found itself in hot water financially, a position it often were in due to irresponsibility, especially obscene compensation to "The Good Old Boys", it tried to sell the property back to the Town at an Obscene Profit!!!
It has never stopped with that outfit!
Now we have BVP (another McKee Boondoggle) as one of the biggest, if not the biggest, Financial Burdens, among other issues, to the Town!
