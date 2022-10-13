Rockland Cemetery build in 1918
More than 1,195 buildings, 375 dwellings, six cotton mills, six churches, seven schools and 179 cemeteries were acquired by the Providence Water Supply to create the Scituate Reservoir. 1,585 graves were relocated, with, 1,080 moved to the Rockland Cemetery, photographed here in 1918, during its development.

SCITUATE – In the spirit of Halloween, the Scituate Preservation Society returns for its second candlelight cemetery tour featuring the historic New Rockland Cemetery this Saturday, Oct. 15.

The public is welcome to the cemetery for a 5:30 p.m. tour, where those in attendance will stroll the cemetery paths by lantern light as local historian Tom Angell and stone carver Karin Sprague discuss the deceased buried there and the gravestones inside the cemetery.

