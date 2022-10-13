More than 1,195 buildings, 375 dwellings, six cotton mills, six churches, seven schools and 179 cemeteries were acquired by the Providence Water Supply to create the Scituate Reservoir. 1,585 graves were relocated, with, 1,080 moved to the Rockland Cemetery, photographed here in 1918, during its development.
SCITUATE – In the spirit of Halloween, the Scituate Preservation Society returns for its second candlelight cemetery tour featuring the historic New Rockland Cemetery this Saturday, Oct. 15.
The public is welcome to the cemetery for a 5:30 p.m. tour, where those in attendance will stroll the cemetery paths by lantern light as local historian Tom Angell and stone carver Karin Sprague discuss the deceased buried there and the gravestones inside the cemetery.
Angell said he will share stories of old Scituate residents buried in the cemetery shared with him by his father. Angell, who is descended from the Dexter family on his mother’s side, has family roots in Scituate history.
Angell’s grandfather lived in Scituate when the men in black suits came through Scituate informing people of the state’s eminent domain over the property to be taken for the reservoir. Through oral history, Angell will discuss a resident, born on the same day as his father in February 1926, who committed suicide rather than leave his family home.
“He said, ‘I was born here, and I will die here.’ And that’s what he did,” Angell said. Angell recalled that the man’s daughter grew up and worked in Scituate schools, so many of his generation know her or were taught by her.
“People don’t realize how upsetting it was to lose your home and property. Now, it’s a good thing. Scituate probably wouldn’t look like Scituate if it was not for the reservoir,” he said.
Angell guessed that Scituate might have looked more like Johnston or Cranston if the Providence Water Supply Board didn’t buy up the land and prevent industry from continuing its blossoming trajectory in town.
“I guess we’re lucky in that sense,” he said.
Without giving away all the details, Angell said there is a grave in the cemetery with a historically significant name. He will also discuss and honor the cemetery’s war veterans.
SPS member Linda Kornatz said tour organizers people to bring their own flashlights or lantern. She added that Richard Blodgett, of Providence Water Supply Board, supplied “very interesting” historical photos and documents that will be on display during the tour.
The New Rockland Cemetery is located near the intersection of Route 14, Plainfield Pike and Rockland Cemetery Road in Clayville. In 1916, the cemetery was formed to accept more than 1,000 graves removed from original resting places in areas soon to become the Scituate Reservoir.
In the construction of the Scituate Reservoir, 1,485 graves were removed from the reservoir site, with 1,080 relocated to the New Rockland Cemetery in Clayville. The remaining graves were relocated to other cemeteries in town.
Angell said Sprague will go through and speak about the most interesting graves, and discuss interesting types or details on the stones.
There is a suggested donation of $10 per person, with no registration required.
Later this month, the SPS is hosting a follow-up program at their headquarters, with Blodgett presenting more Clayville and Rockland Cemetery details and photos, said Kornatz. The date is to be determined.
