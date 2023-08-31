SCITUATE – Any residents effected by the recent storm or tornado that ripped through sections of town two weeks ago are encouraged to email Emergency Management Agency Director John Robinson with any costs incurred.
Scituate officials reached out to all residents Monday stating that the town is working with the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency’s Recovery Branch to develop an overall damage and cost assessment caused by the storm.
The process will determine if the damages sustained meet the threshold to make the state eligible for a federal declaration and possible funding to support those costs associated with the storm.
“This is the first step in the process to recoup any costs. Although it is not a guarantee of funding, it is our best immediate option. I will continue to work with the Town Council, chiefs, managers and directors to explore all options to assist those affected,” Robinson said.
Email ema@scituateri.org with a cost sheet to Robinson. The sheet should include the property address, contact information with name, phone number and email address, any structural damage to the home or outbuildings, property damage, debris removal and any photos to support damage claims.
Property damage can include vehicles, outside furniture and outside landscape or yard features as well as damage to a home.
Any other costs associated with the weather event should be listed in a brief description of damage or cost.
“If you have actual costs or assessments from your insurance provider or vendor providing services or quotes, please provide those. Any other damage should be listed with a ‘best estimate,’” Robinson said.
Robinson said to call his office at 401-647-3000 if unable to email, and he will arrange to meet with residents to pick up documentation.
The National Weather Service in Boston reported the Aug. 18 tornado to be the strongest the state has seen in decades. Scituate sustained heavy damage from an EF-2 tornado and accompanying storm, which also hit Johnston and North Providence.
