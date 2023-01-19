SCITUATE – Two weeks ago, Tania Tasca, her husband, and three small children heard a loud bang as they were at home on Overlook Drive, an incident that changed how safe they’ve felt since.
Tasca said her son questioned what the sound might be, and she replied that she didn’t know. About five minutes later, Tasca’s neighbor stopped by to inform them that a stray bullet whistled past him, and he thought it had hit the Tasca home.
Tasca said she moved her children to the front of the house away from the rear where the sound came from, and began searching for any damage.
“It took a minute, but we found a bullet in the laundry basket in our laundry room. It hit the back of my home within three-to-four feet of where my kids play,” Tasca said.
Since then, Tasca said she and her family fear going outside. She said she hopes to raise gun safety awareness for hunters to prevent anything similar to this from happening again.
“I believe whoever shot that round failed best practice gun safety and fired a round high, allowing it to travel an unsafe distance. They may not even be aware that their shot could have killed someone,” she said.
The Scituate Police Department came to their home and began an investigation. Initially, officers used a laser to plot the trajectory of the bullet, which appeared to come in from a sharp downward angle.
Officers also went to the neighbor’s home, and determined the bullet came approximately one foot from hitting the neighbor, Tasca said. Officers searched the area to look for anyone hunting, and did not find anyone, she said.
SPD returned Monday with a more efficient laser to estimate the trajectory of the bullet, and found it traveled a distance from above, possibly arching high and curving down at a sloping angle, possibly from the Old Plainfield Pike or the Joslin Farm area.
“They estimated it came from higher up and about a mile, a mile and a half away,” Tasca said.
Regardless, Tasca said gun safety procedures were not followed when the bullet was shot into the air. Whether the shooter was inexperienced or the shot was an accident, she said shooting bullets recklessly and at random is dangerous and could have killed someone.
She said she understands, from what officers said, that it is very unlikely that another stray bullet would come through their yard, but her children no longer feel safe going outside.
“They explained to us we have a better chance of getting hit by lightning. But, if it happened once, it could happen again,” she said. “This could have turned into a much different type of story.”
