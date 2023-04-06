SCITUATE – Tension ran through the Scituate Financial Town Meeting Tuesday night as voters approved a $52 million, 15-month budget.
Several residents questioned the budgeting process, from how the town arrived at its property revaluation numbers, capital improvement totals, tax freeze for veterans, the Career and Technology Education program, and police presence in Hope.
Of the 89 voting residents present at the FTM, about a dozen took the time to speak to the Town Council and School Committee.
Resident Tori Currier questioned bond spending on capital improvements and debt for a water project. Currier stood against a new estimated $1 million bond that would pay for connecting water from Rockland Oaks to Scituate High School. She said with the debt the town is incurring, this is not the economy to do this in.
“I understand this is a worthwhile project, however, I would urge my fellow residents to vote against this,” Currier said.
School Committee Chairperson Carolyn Dias strongly urged taxpayers to approve the project. She said the $1 million would pay to improve the water system of the high school and middle school while also fixing the water problem at Rockland Oaks, a senior housing facility with serious water problems.
Dias said the Rhode Island Department of Education will reimburse between 40-45 percent of costs, and lending from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank may lead to more savings of approximately $200,000.
Rockland Oaks will also be reimbursed 100 percent of its cost of $700,000 through RIIB loans and other grants.
“I’m asking please let’s pass this tonight,” Dias said.
School Committee member Coleen Pendergast reminded residents that American Rescue Plan Act funds are not eligible for RIDE reimbursements.
The resolution carried overwhelmingly.
Other questions included several from Richard Finnegan, including a request that the town gives equal wage increases to the “women” at Town Hall as the “men” at the Department of Public Works. DPW Director Kirk Loiselle said employees received a 3 percent raise last year, though in this fiscal year. Non-contract employees at Town Hall are scheduled to receive a 2 percent increase, said Town Treasurer Ted Przybyla.
“I think it’s unfair for the employees to get different percentages of raises or cost of living increase,” Finnegan said.
Przybyla said there is $35,000 set aside for wage increases for Town Hall employees, which will be divided among them after a review from the Human Resource Board. He said Scituate wants to ensure the Town Hall employees are receiving comparable pay to other municipalities.
Councilors Abbie Groves, Timothy McCormick and Charles Collins Jr. agreed that Town Hall employees deserve comparable salaries.
Resident Dan Guenette questioned spending $32 million on schools, and asked that the council consider in the future expanding the veteran tax freeze to active duty and honorably discharged veterans.
Dan Gulley of Hope said his tax freeze rate only saves him $30. He accused the council of “giving zip, zero” care about Scituate taxpayers. Agitated and speaking directly to the council, — he expressed concern about his taxes not being spent wisely.
Gulley said since the police station was moved out of Hope, he does not see officers there anymore, accusing them of being “largely corrupt” and questioning where his tax money is going.
Resident Paul Roscito said his taxes have gone up every year. He asked why his home value is increasing, but more importantly, why his taxes have gone up from $4,200 to more than $7,000 in 15 years.
“You can’t beat down on someone and make taxes go exuberant,” Roscito said.
Hope resident Di Hopkins offered concerns about several items throughout the night. She echoed concerns on property revaluations. “One year my house went up $26,000, which is impossible because my husband hasn’t painted my house in five years,” Hopkins said.
Whether or not a home has been painted recently has little to do with how it’s valued for tax purposes.
Przybyla said revaluation companies are selected after a proposal process, and are mandated to follow certain guidelines.
Steve Kornatz questioned the Providence Water Supply Board’s tax levy increase. According to Tax Assessor Karen Beattie, PWSB and Scituate are in a tax agreement that increases their tax rate at the same rate as any tax increase over 10 years. Beattie said the treaty is in its fourth or fifth year, and the PWSB pays at the commercial rate.
In total, 64 voters approved the $52,126,444 budget, including 62 percent, or $32,284,302, in appropriations to the School Department. The new proposed tax rate for 15 months will be $16.76 per $1,000 for residential real estate, $24.56 per thousand for commercial, industrial and mixed-use real estate, and $35.68 per thousand for tangible personal property.
Przybyla applauded the questioning from the audience, and said it was the best line of appropriate questions he’s witnessed at an FTM in years.
“Maybe we’ll get more asking next time,” he said.
Pendergast agreed with Przybyla, and welcomed taxpayers to come to meetings, adding that around 30 percent of tax dollars are spent on education.
“You’re all invited to all meetings. If you have a student or not, we welcome all folks of varying opinions to come to our meetings,” Pendergast said.
