SCITUATE – The walls of the historic Clayville Schoolhouse are lined with historic photos and documents telling the history of Scituate, Clayville, and the villages that were flooded when making the Scituate Reservoir.
Now, the former schoolhouse may need saving of its own, says Town Councilor Theresa Yeaw.
After decades of housing the Clayville Post Office, located at 249 Field House Road, the U.S. Postal Service is closing its Clayville location. Yeaw said the town was not given an exact reason for its closure, though she said she suspects it is due to its age and presence of asbestos.
Throughout the building, which still has its original two-stall outhouse attached, there are brightly colored stickers marked with an “A” to signify construction made of asbestos, including walls and floors.
Bill Frederickson, of the Scituate Preservation Society, said the ceiling is not made of asbestos, and the danger is when asbestos dust enters the air.
Last Saturday, Sept. 24, Yeaw and members of the Preservation Society, Conservation Commission and Land Trust hosted an informational meeting to discuss potential options to rehabilitate and restore the historic building for town use. More than a dozen residents attended the meeting and shared their ideas.
One thing is clear, Yeaw said: The building is no longer the Clayville Post Office and should now be referred to as the Clayville Schoolhouse.
Though Yeaw said she does not have the time to join another committee, she said it is important that the town retain ownership and maintenance of the 1845 schoolhouse.
“It’s already a museum, it’s something we can build on and make available to Scituate residents,” she said.
Inside the former schoolhouse are historic documents from the prominent Joslin family, which developed mills in Scituate before the reservoir. There are old schoolbooks used during its time as a school, including a turn-of-the-century bookmark-like “souvenir” given to students featuring a photo of the school’s teacher.
The original school bell is inside, as well as photos of the school, town roads, buildings, and more.
“It all should be preserved and protected for the people of Scituate,” Yeaw said. She expressed concern that the historic documents could be damaged during the exodus of the USPS or renovations.
“We need to store these in a safe place,” she said.
Yeaw recommended forming an ad hoc committee to begin discussions on what should be done with the building. Others suggested creating a non-profit that could apply for and earn grants to restore the building and remedy the asbestos situation.
She said the town owns the building and the property, and will oversee the post office leaving to prevent any damage.
Frederickson said a non-profit is not always ideal. He asked if the burden of maintaining, restoring and running the schoolhouse should lie solely on the shoulders of Clayville residents.
“It’s a lot of work for Clayville to form a non-profit and manage it,” he said.
Frederickson said the arrangement could be similar to that of the Scituate Grange, which is owned and maintained by the SPS and used to host preservation society events.
“It could keep the museum mentality and should remain open to the public,” he said.
Rob Bower, of the Scituate Conservation Commission and Land Trust, said a committee could mimic other non-profit models in town, or be run by the town.
“Either way, keeping this will be great for Clayville,” he said.
Yeaw said she will put the issue on an upcoming council agenda to keep the process moving.
