The Clayville Schoolhouse
The future of the Clayville Schoohouse, which housed the Clayville post office for decades, will be decided by Scituate residents now that the U.S. Postal Service is leaving the property.

SCITUATE – The walls of the historic Clayville Schoolhouse are lined with historic photos and documents telling the history of Scituate, Clayville, and the villages that were flooded when making the Scituate Reservoir.

Now, the former schoolhouse may need saving of its own, says Town Councilor Theresa Yeaw.

