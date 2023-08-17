SCITUATE – Scituate residents are speaking up about their right to vote and against a motion that would allow the Town Council to consider appointing Town Moderator David M. D’Agostino to fill the seat left open when his father, David A. D’Agostino, died last month.
During the Aug. 10 meeting, the council decided to table a motion made by Councilor Tim McCormick to hold a special town meeting with the sole purpose of considering appointing D’Agostino to the council to fill his father’s remaining term of 18 months. The motion was seconded by Councilor Charles Collins.
McCormick said D’Agostino wrote a letter to the council asking them to consider giving him the honor of finishing his father’s term. D’Agostino has held the position of town moderator for 20 years, and is experienced in municipal law, said McCormick.
Ultimately, Collins raised the question of holding a meeting to discuss appointing D’Agostino. While the vote wasn’t made, councilor Theresa Yeaw said she was on the side of a special election.
The council voted 4-2 to table, with McCormick and Collins against.
Former Councilor Michael Marcello, who is a solicitor for East Providence, said the council doesn’t have the authority to appoint members due to a 1915 town law. That law states that only the people of Scituate have the right to elect the officials who will govern the town.
He also pointed out that appointing D’Agostino would create another vacancy for the elected moderator position.
“I believe that this council does not have the legal authority to replace a council member without an election,” Marcello said.
He added that the person who takes over the seat should be decided by the voters.
“I hope that this council would stand with the voters and call for a special election,” Marcello said.
Town Solicitor Wyatt Brochu said he advised the council on the matter in an email, and the council may at another time decide to release that document. Until then, it is a matter of attorney-client privilege, he said. While the town does not have a law specific to filling vacancies, Rhode Island general law says the council can appoint a person for the remainder of the term.
“It doesn’t say you have to, it says you may,” Brochu said.
Brochu and Marcello agreed that in the case of no municipal law governing the process, then state law would apply.
Still, Brochu said, Rhode Island law grants the council the right to fill the vacancy.
Town Clerk Peg Long said she called the Board of Elections for advice on how to go about filling the seat and had not yet heard back from the state board.
Long, a former councilor, said it is not a matter of what the council can do, but a matter of what is right to do.
“What shall be done is what is right for the people of Scituate, and that is a special election,” Long said.
Resident Di Hopkins said she is “personally appalled” by the council’s consideration of appointing D’Agostino. She said that it may be OK to do something for a late councilman that everyone loved, but replacing him with his son is “almost nepotism.”
Hopkins said the town already held a vote last year, and Democrat Sacha Hummel was next top vote-getter and in line for a seat on the council. She scolded the council for potentially taking away her right to vote.
“This is not a democracy here. This is a dictatorship,” she said.
Councilor Gary Grande said the council may be operate, but motions could fall flat if a split decision is made by the council and there is no tie-breaker.
Resident Martha Asermely was clear in her opinion on the matter.
“I expect the right to vote for a replacement. I do not expect you to do that for me,” she said.
Resident John Tessitore said that even considering appointing D’Agostino is counter-productive and hurting the council’s self-interest by doing something that “would appear to be rather transparently power-grabbing.”
He said Scituate voters are about 10,000 people strong, and a significant portion will view the appointment as being “grossly undemocratic and usurping the rights of the voter.”
“There will be another election in 2024. This is a blatant demonstration of unilateral and didactic action,” he said.
Former Republican Town Committee Chairperson David Campbell said the town would not question the process of replacing a councilor had either of the two proposed town charters been approved over the past several years. He said that was largely the point of writing a charter. Campbell argued that an election would be unwise and untimely as it most likely wouldn’t happen until January if there is a need for a primary.
Former Democratic Town Committee Chairperson Alicia Kelley said that the people of Scituate really like to vote for things, which she said is the purest form of democracy. Kelley gave several examples of how nearby towns decided to vote in or appoint council seat replacement, including by election or appointing the next ballot winner from the past election.
“I think you should have a special meeting to discuss all of the options,” Kelley said.
The Scituate Democratic Town Committee has created a call to action to raise awareness among residents on the best practices to fill elected positions and to encourage voter participation.
“Our hope is to not only alert fellow neighbors about the vacancy and the optimal method to fill the seat, but to offer supportive measures registered voters can access to easily engage in our town’s pressing issues,” said STDC member Shaina Smith.
Smith said the party is calling on the council to promote an inclusive and fair democratic process to fill the seat by holding a special election.
Resident Tom Galligan also said the town has the right to vote on this choice.
Resident Heidi Mikkelson-McCabe echoed residents and said the seat should be put to an election instead of appointment, adding that it is “glaringly obvious” that the town needs a charter.
As far as a charter, Hopkins assured residents and council that a third proposal will be coming.
Brian Venditelli said though he found Councilor D’Agostino to be “a good guy,” as is his son, he does not feel an appointment is right.
“I think you still need to have a process by offering the rest of the public who applies and vet it out from there,” Venditelli said.
