SCITUATE – Educational growth, equality, and continuing to pursue and correct deficient Caito Field are top issues for Scituate School Committee candidates in a race that includes two incumbents and three newcomers seeking one of three available seats.
The five-seat committee has three seats up for election this year, those held by incumbent Coleen Pendergast, a Democrat, Erika McCormick, a Republican, and Mary Manning-Morse, a Republican. Manning-Morse is not seeking re-election.
Committee members Kevin Pendergast, a Democrat, husband to Coleen Pendergast, is serving out his four-year term alongside chairperson Carolyn Dias, also a Democrat.
Republicans Colleen Rose and Lori Hart LaFauci fill out the Republican ballot for school board, as well as independent Kathleen Schmeling.
McCormick, 62, said she is running for a second term to address student achievement gaps, which she said have expanded in recent years, by providing teachers with needed tools and ongoing professional development.
Regarding Caito Field, she said she will balance the needs of the students while protecting taxpayers from future financial obligations.
McCormick said she will continue to support social and emotional well-being curriculum and programs, and will continue to foster partnerships between the schools and the community.
Research shows that at both the elementary and secondary levels, students earn higher grades, have better attendance rates, stay in school and are motivated when parents, families and local business work together.
“A stable and safe school environment is the foundation for personal and educational growth,” she said.
McCormick said her proudest accomplishments on the committee include setting in motion plans to eliminate an operating deficit and increase student retention, both of which have been achieved.
She said she is proud to have written and led the effort to update several policies to establish rules and procedures and created standards of quality of learning and safety, as well as expectations and accountability.
McCormick said she created an evaluation tool that focuses on meaningful, actionable goals to address important needs of the district as a member of the superi ntendent evaluation committee.
Pendergast, 52, the longest-serving member of the committee, said she decided to run for a third term because she feels there is still work to be done and she has the institutional knowledge and experience necessary to continue to move the district forward.
She said her top goal is to finish the work she started, ensuring that students experience a challenging and rigorous curriculum.
“COVID interrupted our district’s focus on learning and its efforts to improve and implement the curriculum. I hope to focus on academics and curriculum development to ensure that our students are getting a top-notch 21st-century education,” she said.
Pendergast said she is most proud to have brought a “transparent and honest” budget process to the district that exposed and helped fashion fiscal policies that eliminated a $1.1 million deficit. Additionally, she noted, she helped implement a school construction reimbursement plan that previous administrations failed to do, allowing the town to receive $1.1 million in state reimbursements.
“Also, it is of the utmost importance that Caito Field is reopened and (able) to be used by students and taxpayers. Those responsible for its failure must pay their fair share to fix it,” she said.
Pendergast said winning is not as important as ensuring the district is led by individuals who have the knowledge and experience to continue the progress being made.
“We have amazing teachers, students, staff and supportive families who deserve a voice at the table,” she said.
It is important to Pendergast that Scituate does not return to the days of structural deficits, missed funding opportunities, and a lack of leadership that hurt students.
“Winning the election is critical to making this happen,” she said.
Endorsed Republican candidates Hart LaFauci and Rose are running on a platform with McCormick.
Hart LaFauci, 55, said she’s always been involved in her community. As a mother to five children, she said she believes the most impactful aspect of any community is the quality of its school system. She said her goal is to reinvigorate that pride by bringing Scituate back to the top in academics and athletics.
“It shapes future community leaders, can provide memorable moments, and is the heartbeat of community pride,” she said.
Hart LaFauci said she stands out among other candidates due to her current ownership of a 60,000-square-foot, seven-acre sports complex in Seekonk, Mass., Won Sports, saying she could use that experience to help in addressing the district’s athletic space needs.
Aside from her strong focus on fixing Caito Field, Hart LaFauci said she aims to take a creative approach to curriculum development through investment in technical training programs and strong community partnerships.
“The end goal is to have more kids applying to be Spartans and less leaving the district,” she said.
Hart LaFauci said she strongly believes in her ability to listen to Scituate residents and bring action in response to their needs.
“All candidates are working hard to earn the trust of the people and attain their vote. I would feel humble and honored should the people choose me to represent them,” she said.
Rose, 65, said she decided to run for school board due to concerns about the decline in the state ranking over the past few years. She said Scituate High School was ranked high when her children were in school, but not anymore.
Rose said she would like to be part of restoring pride in the Scituate School District, with changes in educator and student outcomes.
“There is a voice of dissatisfaction by educators, parents and students where previously there was cohesiveness in the system,” she said.
Rose said her strengths as a businessperson, with leadership decisions as well as budgeting and union negotiations and commitment to ethical practices, will be advantageous on the committee.
“It would be an honor to be elected to the Scituate School Committee to help facilitate communication and action within our community,” she said.
Schmeling, 49, said she has been deeply committed to local schools and their students for years. As a mother of four children, including a recent graduate, Schmeling says she is involved at the elementary level through high school.
She said she chose to run as an independent so she can focus on what is best for the children and not on partisan politics. As a committee member, she said, she would always put the children first.
Schmeling is a member of the District Strategic Plan Committee and said she can bring real-time insight into what is happening in the district.
She said her focus as a committee member will be to ensure all students get a quality education that will result in high student achievement, with a curriculum emphasis on math, science, reading and the arts.
“My commonsense approach along with a strong desire to ensure all kids receive the best education makes me confident that I will be an effective member of our school committee,” Schmeling said.
In addition, Schmeling said she will work to improve communication between parents and teachers, including getting parents timely data about their children so they can track their growth.
Finally, Schmeling said she will be committed to getting Caito Field repaired at no cost to the taxpayers.
“Our community deserves the field we paid for and getting our children and residents back on it will be my priority,” she said.
